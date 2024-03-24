Victorian slipway could close as council diverts cash to reverse 'wiggly lines' road scheme

Sailors, rowers and swimmers in a pretty Victorian seaside resort face being left high and dry in a bizarre legal dispute over who owns an ancient slipway. For more than a century boats have been launched off the 500ft-long slipway at Clevedon, North Somerset, and into the waters of the Bristol Channel. But the sight of sailboats and racing gig boats could become a thing of the past as the 140-year-old slipway risks being washed away unless vital repairs are made. The local council will not accept ownership, which has passed through several now-defunct authorities since it was built for Victorian pleasure boaters in 1884. North Somerset Council (NSC) insisted it 'only owned a few' feet of it when first approached about repair work in 2016. Eight years on there is still no solution and local groups including Clevedon Sailing Club (CSC) are becoming increasingly concerned about its state of disrepair. The top surface is already pitted with potholes and CSC want the NSC to accept ownership and fund repairs which could cost up to £200,000. This week NSC is set to divert cash earmarked for repairs to pay for work to 'row back' Clevedon's controversial £1.3m 'wobbly lanes' road scheme which hit the headlines last year. CSC commodore Mark Elliott is concerned that sections of the ageing slipway could be soon be washed away in storms and be lost to the community forever. His concerns have been backed by local MP Sir Liam Fox.