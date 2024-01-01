Victorian woman arrested after allegedly assaulting airline staff

Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

A Victorian woman allegedly assaulted airline staff at Gold Coast airport on New Year’s Eve while on board a plane bound for Melbourne.

The 23-year-old was arrested after airline staff notified the Australian federal police that a passenger was allegedly being verbally abusive on the plane, the AFP said.

Federal officers boarded and escorted the woman off the plane. She was then charged with assault, threaten with violence or intimidate a person, a member of the aircraft crew, contrary to subsection 20A(1) of the Crimes (Aviation) Act 1991.

The maximum penalty for the offence is 10 years’ imprisonment, the AFP said.

Supt Josh Kinghorn said there was zero tolerance for violent or abusive behaviour anywhere in the airport or on a plane.

“Other passengers and crew should not be subjected to bad behaviour, it can be quite frightening to be in an enclosed space with someone who is abusive or aggressive,” Kinghorn said.

“These incidents can also cause delays for other travellers and staff. The AFP works closely with the airline industry to intervene if anyone’s behaviour interferes with the safe operation of a flight.”

The woman is due to face Coolangatta magistrates court on 25 March 2024.