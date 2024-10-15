The Victoria's Secret 'Fantasy Bra' Was a Fashion Show Staple: See Tyra, Gisele, Heidi and More Model It Through the Years

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show makes its triumphant return to the runway on Oct. 15

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty; KMazur/WireImage for Full Picture Alessandra Ambrosio, 2012; Tyra Banks, 1997; Heidi Klum, 2003

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is making its triumphant return to the runway on Oct. 15 — a move back to tradition for the show, which was canceled in 2019, before returning as The Tour in 2023.

The brand has been criticized in the past for a lack of diversity and inclusivity in its marketing, branding and clothing options, but this year's show promises to be more inclusive than in past years.



“The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today,” a rep for the brand previously told PEOPLE. “We're thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!”

Who might don the brand's most iconic piece — its Fantasy Bra — remains to be seen, though dozens of famous faces have strutted the runway in diamond- and gemstone-laden confections in the past.

Here's a look back at the models who have worn the Fantasy Bra in past Victoria's Secret catalogues and on the runway, in the brand's fashion shows.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Returning to NYC - and Bringing Icon Tyra Banks Back Too

Evan Agostini/Liaison Claudia Schiffer in 1996

1996: Claudia Schiffer

Dubbed the Million-Dollar Miracle bra, the debut Fantasy Bra came with a literal $1 million price tag, and was was only featured in the catalogue and on billboards, not at the show. Photos showed model Claudia Schiffer decked in more than 100 carats of diamonds thanks to the bra, which was decorated with a variety of other semi-precious gemstones and designed by four New York City-baed private jewelers.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Tyra Banks in 1997

1997: Tyra Banks

The Diamond Dream Bra — designed by Harry Winston — featured 100 diamonds on the sweetheart neckline of a Miracle Bra and a 42-carat pear-shaped diamond focal point. A step up from the debut bra, this one, worn by Tyra Banks, came with a $3 million price tag.

1998: Daniela Pestova

The “Dream Angel” Fantasy Bra designed by Janis Savitt for M&J Savitt was valued at $5 million and worn by model Daniela Pestova. The bra's bedazzled bustier featured 77 carats of marquise-cut rubies and 330 carats of pear- and marquise-cut diamonds set in platinum for maximum sparkle.

Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Heidi Klum in 1999

1999: Heidi Klum

The $10 million “Millennium” Fantasy Bra, worn by Heidi Klum, included 2,000 diamonds set in platinum surrounded by several diamond-cut sapphires.

DMIPhoto/FilmMagic Gisele Bundchen

2000: Gisele Bündchen

The "Red Hot Fantasy Bra," modeled by Gisele Bündchen, had a staggering price tag of $15 million thanks to 1,300 gemstones — including 300 carats of Thai rubies. The 2000 bra was not featured in the show, but included in the catalogue, and could only be purchased via cashier’s check. The sparkling lingerie held the Guinness World Record as the most expensive piece of lingerie ever created until 2006.

Photo: Victoria's Secret Heidi Klum wearing the $12.5 million dollar Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra during a 2001 photo shoot. Klum also wore the bra at the VS Fashion Show that year.

2001: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum again had the honor of wearing the valuable piece of lingerie in 2001, when she donned the $12.5 million “Heavenly Star” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad, along with a $750,000 sapphire and diamond panty. This was the first bra to be featured on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway and featured 1,200 Sri-Lankan pink sapphires, more than 2,300 round and marquis diamonds and a 90-carat emerald-cut diamond at its center, valued at $10.6 million, for a combined weight of more than 200 carats.

KMazur/WireImage Karolina Kurkova in 2002

2002: Karolina Kurkova

The “Star of Victoria” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad was valued at $10 million and its design was “inspired by the provocative lines of the Victoria’s Secret ‘Very Sexy’ Collection,” according to a release from the brand. Featuring 1,150 rubies (150 carats) shaped into roses and 1,600 emeralds (110 carats) shaped into leaves, the bra was topped off with a 60-carat Mouawad Mondera diamond. The matching panties weighed in at a total of 168 carats thanks to the combination of 2,420 rubies, emeralds and diamonds, and were worn by Karolina Kurkova.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Heidi Klum in 2003

2003: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum wore her 3rd Fantasy Bra — the $11 million "Very Sexy Fantasy Bra" — in 2003 and it was very special indeed. The bra took 370 hours to create, and featured a 70-carat diamond in the center, the second largest in the world.

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock Tyra Banks in 2004

2004: Tyra Banks

The $10 million “Heavenly 70” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad was the second worn by Tyra Banks, and featured 2,900 diamonds set in 18 karat white gold (weighing 112 carats), and a 70-carat pear cut diamond in the center. As there was no VS Fashion show this year, the lingerie brand instead featured the bra in the Angels Across America tour.

George Chinsee/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Gisele Bundchen in 2005

2005: Gisele Bündchen

The $12.5 million “Sexy Splendor” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad saw Gisele Bündchen take Sexy Santa to a whole new level. The bedazzled bra featured 2,900 pavé set diamonds (108.37 carats), 22 ruby gemstones (38.25 carats) and a 101-carat diamond set in 18 karat white gold dangling from the center.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Karolina Kurkova in 2006

2006: Karolina Kurkova

The $6.5 million Hearts on Fire Diamond Fantasy Bra, modeled by Karolina Kurkova, weighed in at 800 carats, and featured 2,000 diamonds and a 10-carat diamond “Victorian floral” brooch centerpiece.

Selita Ebanks in 2007

2007: Selita Ebanks

The “Very Sexy Holiday” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad was valued at $4.5 million and was designed as a set, including a bra, thong, garter, cuff bracelet and hair clip, all of which took more than 880 hours to craft. The bra, modeled by Selita Ebanks, included nearly 9,000 diamonds (584.76 carats), emeralds (797.40 carats), rubies (276.93 carats) and yellow sapphires (3.42 carats).

John Parra/WireImage Adriana Lima in 2008

2008: Adriana Lima

The $5 million “Black Diamond Fantasy” Miracle Bra, as seen on Adriana Lima, was designed by Martin Katz and covered in nearly 3,900 gems including two black diamond drops at the centerpiece with a total weight of 100 carats, and 120 one-carat round white diamonds. The total weight of the bra was 1,500 carats.

Jeffery R. Staab/CBS via Getty Marisa Miller in 2009

2009: Marisa Miller

The $3 million “Harlequin” Fantasy Bra designed by Damiani included a 16-carat heart-shaped diamond pendant as the focal point of the bra, which also boasted 2,300 brilliant-cut white, champagne and cognac diamonds for a total weight of 150 carats. The one-of-a-kind design, modeled by Marisa Miller, took 800 hours to complete.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Adriana Lima in 2010

2010: Adriana Lima

Damiani's “Bombshell” Fantasy Bra was valued at $2 million and designed to “evoke a heavenly display of swirling stars and constellations perfect for a Victoria’s Secret Angel," per a release. It took six Damiani jewelers 1,500 hours to complete and featured 3,000 white diamonds (60 carats), blue sapphires and oval-shaped topazes (82 carats combined) set in 18-karat white gold, all worn by Adriana Lima.

Randy Brooke/WireImage Miranda Kerr in 2011

2011: Miranda Kerr

The $2.5 million “Fantasy Treasure” Bra was designed by Long Island’s London Jewelers. The aqua push-up brassiere is handset with nearly 3,400 precious gems, including 142 carats of white and yellow diamonds, pearls, faceted citrines and aquamarines, all set in 18-karat white and yellow gold. The centerpiece features two white diamonds — each more than 8 carats — and two 14-plus-carat yellow diamonds.

Of wearing the bra, Miranda Kerr told PEOPLE. “It’s such a piece of artwork! It’s absolutely stunning — it kind of feels a little mermaid-like — but I can’t believe I’m wearing $2.5 million on my chest.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Alesssandra Ambrosio in 2012

2012: Alessandra Ambrosio

The $2.5 million “Floral Fantasy” Gift Set was also designed by Long Island’s London Jewelers and included the brands “Very Sexy” push-up bra handset with amethysts, sapphires, rubies and diamonds (plus a removable 20-carat white diamond in the center), plus a matching belt, which came adorned with more than 5,200 precious gems.

“It was perfect for me,” Alessandra Ambrosio said of the set. “I felt they made it for me. It’s very romantic.”

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Candice Swanepoel in 2013

2013: Candice Swanepoel

The $10 million "Royal” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad included more than 4,200 precious stones (including rubies, diamonds and yellow sapphires) set in 18-karat gold. The most dazzling part? A 52-carat pear-shaped ruby that anchored the center of the design.

“They had to mold my body to be able to make [the bra], and I was really excited,” Candice Swanepoel told PEOPLE at the time. “I tried to imagine after they’d done the mold, how would they make it, how it would look. My imagination didn’t do it justice. My favorite part is this beautiful 52-carat pear-shaped ruby. Every part of it is exquisite.”

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio in 2014

2014: Alessandra Ambrosio & Adriana Lima

The “Dream Angels” Fantasy Bras designed by Mouawad in 2014 included two $2 million sapphire, ruby and diamond sets, worn by Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima. Each lingerie set contained 16,000 perfect gems, accompanied by 18-karat-gold-strung jeweled body pieces, which took more than 1,380 hours to create.

“Words can’t describe how excited I was when I received a call from Victoria’s Secret to let me know that I would be wearing it,” Ambrosio told PEOPLE.

Lima — who had worn the Fantasy Bra twice previously — told PEOPLE: “This year was even more special because for the first time two of us would be wearing it and the other Angel was my close friend Alessandra. I was super excited. It’s so great to be able to share the honor with such a good friend!”

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Lily Aldridge in 2015

2015: Lily Aldridge

The $2 million “Fireworks” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad included a bra and detachable belt adorned with more than 6,500 precious gems, including diamonds, blue topaz, yellow sapphires and pink quartz and set in 18-karat gold.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Lily Aldridge said of the iconic bra: “I’m not scared, I’m super excited and I’m anxious to just get on the runway and wear it and be in that moment. Some of the girls who have worn it in the past are just like, ‘Enjoy every moment of it.’ It’s such a special experience and I’m really excited.”

WWD/Penske Media via Getty Jasmine Tookes in 2016

2016: Jasmine Tookes

The 2016 “Bright Night” Fantasy Bra was designed by Eddie Borgo with diamonds and emeralds and brought to life by A.W. Mouzannar. It was worn by model Jasmine Tookes, who told PEOPLE she "immediately dropped into tears" when she learned she would do the honors, saying, "It was such a shock and so amazing.

"Even just seeing the bra, it’s crazy," Tookes said. "It took, like, 700 hours to create and it has 9,000 gemstones. It was crazy to see that and be able to hold it. And it’s heavy — it weighs more than 450 carats."

WWD/Penske Media via Getty Lais Ribeiro in 2017

2017: Lais Ribeiro

Weighing more than 600 carats, the $2 million “Champagne Nights” Fantasy Bra designed by Mouawad was handset with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18-karat gold on a custom Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Demi Bra, worn by Lais Ribeiro. The ornate design took almost 350 hours to create and came embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones.

Slaven Vlasic/Gett Elsa Hosk in 2018

2018: Elsa Hosk

2018's blinged-out bralette and matching body chain were valued at $1 million and adorned with more than 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz set in sterling silver. The set took upwards of 930 hours to create and contained more than 71 carats within the center piece.



Speaking to PEOPLE that year, Elsa Hosk said the honor of wearing the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra was “beyond exciting.”

“It was just a sensation that I’ve never felt before,” Hosk told PEOPLE of the first time she tried on the bra, after being surprised during her VS fashion show fitting. “My body was violently shaking. And it wasn’t because I was nervous, I was just excited. It was a cool feeling that I’ve never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I’ll never forget.”

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show steps off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 15, on Prime Video and Amazon Live.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.