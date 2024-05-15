Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to return for the first time since 2018: What to know

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is plotting a comeback.

The retailer announced Wednesday that its annual fashion show, which hasn't been held since 2018, will officially return later this year. "We've read the comments and heard you," read the caption of an Instagram video.

A Victoria's Secret spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to USA TODAY, saying the 2024 fashion show "will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today."

L Brands, Victoria's Secret's parent company, canceled the fashion show in 2019, and it hasn't been held since. At the time, the brand cited its effort to "evolve the marketing of Victoria's Secret," and the decision came amid declining ratings for the event.

"Fashion is a business of change," L Brands CEO Les Wexner said in a 2019 statement. "We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Going forward we don't believe network television is the right fit."

Earlier that year, Kate Upton criticized the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, saying on "Watch What Happens Live," "You know what, we're sick of seeing the same body type. You have to be body inclusive now. Every woman needs to be represented. Otherwise it's a snoozefest."

In an FAQ page shared on its website Wednesday, Victoria's Secret promised "updates to reflect our values and brand mission of today" and said that the new format of the fashion show will be inclusive.

"Victoria's Secret is focused on celebrating and supporting all women, and that won't change anytime soon," the page said. The FAQ also cited "massive" demand as the reason the show is returning with a "new and modern take reflective of who we are today."

No precise date for the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was announced, but Wednesday's teaser video said it will take place in the fall.

Contributing: Morgan Hines and Anika Reed, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 to return after hiatus