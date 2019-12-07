Kim Boutin wins 4th career short track World Cup gold in 500 metres

Speed skater Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., earned her fourth career gold medal on the World Cup circuit in the 500 metres with Saturday's victory in Shanghai.

Boutin battled back from a false start to edge Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands in a time of 42.845 seconds. Schulting and bronze medallist Martina Valcepina of Italy stopped the clock in 42.877 and 42.971, respectively.

"I was a little nervous during the race," said Boutin, who now has medals in seven distances this season. "I took off quickly and soon realized that there was a large gap and that can be stressful because they are coming with lots of speed.

"I don't think I skated the last two laps very well, however it's tough to come back and win another gold medal so I would say mission accomplished for me here today."

WATCH | Kim Boutin pulls out 4th career win in 500 metres:

Boutin, 24, also prevailed in the 500 six days ago in Nagoya, Japan, and now boasts 10 medals on the young season, including six gold.

Canadian teammate Courtney Sarault captured bronze in the women's 1,500 on Saturday in two minutes 25.395 seconds for her third individual podium finish this season.

'My best race of the season'

The 19-year-old from Moncton, N.B., took silver in the distance last week in Nagoya. South Korea's Alang Kim (2:25.066) and Min Jeong Choi (2:25.269) finished 1-2 on Saturday.

Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., and Pascal Dion of Montreal finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men's 1,500.

"It was my best race and my best result of the season," Dion said. "I've been trying different strategies since the start of the season and they weren't working too well, but today I was able to find the right combination of strategy and technique."

Other Canadian results:

Jordan Pierre-Gilles (Sherbrooke, Que.) — 9th in 500 metres

Alyson Charles (Montreal) — 14th in 500

Genève Bélanger (Montreal) — 18th in 1,500

Cédrik Blais (Châteauguay, Que.) — 19th in 500

Danaé Blais (Chateauguay, Que.) — 19th in 1,500

Mathieu Bernier (Montreal) — 21st in 500

Sunday's action will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca at 1 a.m. ET and includes the 500, 1,000 and men's and women's relay races.