Video: 1:50 pm Severe Update (6-23-24)

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Remain alert as severe storms target southern Ontario on Sunday
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue into Sunday across southern Ontario, raising the threat for flooding, high winds, and possibly a tornado or two
- CNN
Why Mount Rainier is the US volcano keeping scientists up at night
Scientists fear Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a swift debris flow caused by melting snow and ice. An event could endanger nearby populated areas.
- The Canadian Press
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martínez gets 80-game drug suspension 2 days after his major league debut
NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martínez was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball on Sunday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene, an announcement made two days after his major league debut.
- The Weather Network
Soaking rains, severe storms target southern Ontario this weekend
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
- Football Italia
Four Italy players at risk of suspension ahead of Croatia clash
Four Italy players are at risk of suspension ahead of the final Group stage match against Croatia at EURO 2024.Which Italy players are at risk of suspension?Riccardo Calafiori and Lorenzo Pellegrini b...
- Glamour
Caitlin Clark is Tired of the Angel Reese ‘Rivalry’ Discourse—and WNBA Fans Are Loving Her New Statement
Her coach looked visibly shocked by her press conference response.
- The Canadian Press
CFL fines veteran kickers over chipped football controversy
TORONTO — Kickers Sergio Castillo, Brett Lauther, Sean Whyte and Lewis Ward were fined by the CFL on Friday after publicly speaking out on the league's use of chipped footballs on field-goal attempts. Castillo took issue with the chipped balls in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' season-opening 27-12 home loss to the Montreal Alouettes on June 6. Castillo, who made over 90 per cent of his attempts in 2023, missed two of three field goals he tried in the game as well as a convert. Afterwards, Castillo c
- The Canadian Press
Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning 100 in 10.71 seconds
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two steps before she reached the finish line, Sha’Carri Richardson started pounding her chest.
- CNN
At 7’9", he’s about to become the tallest college basketball player ever
At eight years old, Olivier Rioux was 6’ 1”. By sixth grade, he was 6’11”. And now, as an incoming freshman at the University of Florida, he’s poised to be the tallest college basketball player ever.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Should Bryson DeChambeau have been eligible for the Olympics? Nope. And here’s why
DeChambeau’s absence from Paris is because there were hard and fast rules and some math involved.
- The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid was held without a point, so Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers' other top players stepped up to put them one win from the Stanley Cup.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Travelers Championship 2024 Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
The purse at the 2024 Travelers Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner.
- The Canadian Press
Cristiano Ronaldo 'lucky' not to come to harm after he's confronted by selfie-seekers, coach says
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies during a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.
- The Canadian Press
Panthers facing the task of regrouping for a Game 7, with history and the Stanley Cup on the line
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink.
- USA TODAY Sports
Clinching scenarios for knockout rounds of UEFA Euro 2024
Euro 2024 enters the final group matchday with three teams having already secured places in the last 16, and only one side eliminated.
- The Weather Network - Video
What to expect as storms flair up Saturday over S. Ontario
Another round of storms will strike southern Ontario on Saturday, but this round may be different. StornHunter Mark Robinson has the details.
- People
David Beckham Posts Shirtless Workout Video Highlighting His Weekend Routine: 'Saturday Morning Abs'
The former athlete tagged coach Bobby Rich in his social media post
- NASCAR.com
Hamlin, Truex Jr. begin talks on potential 2025 ride: 'We wouldn't half-ass anything'
LOUDON, N.H. — In the days since announcing his intent to step aside from full-time racing at the end of the 2024 season, NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. has “heard from a lot of people,” he said Saturday morning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, site of Sunday’s USA Today 301 (2 p.m. ET, […]
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Three fans involved in lightning strike during weather delay near 2024 Travelers Championship
Both people are conscious and alert and were transported to the hospital.
- USA TODAY Sports
Why Reggie Jackson's powerful remarks on racism still resonate today
Reggie Jackson has often expressed his feelings about playing in the Deep South in 1967 while in the minor leagues. But this day, it was different.