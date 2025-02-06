Video: 1 p.m. Thursday Snow Update (2-06-25)

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Drama Around Canucks Reportedly Didn't Get Better After J.T. Miller Leave Of Absence
Here's more information on why the Canucks decided to trade J.T. Miller to the Rangers.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
A Lot Of Canucks Players Are Reportedly ‘Very Upset’ With J.T. Miller Trade
The drama in Vancouver continues even though J.T. Miller was traded to the Rangers last week.
- HuffPost
OOF: Trump's 'Great' New Football Story Contains A Fumble For The Ages
The president's anecdote about Tommy Tuberville and Patrick Mahomes gets a fact-check on social media.
- The Daily Beast
Travis Kelce Welcomes President Who ‘Hates’ His Girlfriend to Super Bowl
Travis Kelce is welcoming the president to the Super Bowl with open arms—months after Donald Trump declared his hatred for Taylor Swift, the NFL star’s girlfriend. A day after Trump announced he would be the first sitting American president to attend the big game, Kelce told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that it was “a great honor.” “That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” Kelce said. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of
- Yahoo Canada Style
Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki's fiancée says she's 'never dreamed of a wedding' — but can't wait for the big day
Caitlin Fitzgerald got engaged to the NHLer last spring in the Dominican Republic, several years after meeting in London, Ont.
- The Hockey News - Calgary Flames
Flames Players Exchange Words During Rough Outing Against Deadly Leafs
In the heat of the Calgary Flames battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs, a pair of the team's veteran leaders were caught having a heated argument
- FTW Outdoors
The NFL is temporarily suspending Tom Brady's broadcasting restrictions ahead of the Super Bowl
Tom Brady's massive 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox has faced plenty of scrutiny this past season. Not just because Brady is a novice broadcaster, but he also faced league-mandated restrictions amid his minority stake in the R
- BuzzFeed
15 Jaw-Droppingly WILD Facts About The Female Body That I Am 99.9% Sure You've Never Heard Before
"It's NOT just you. You are NOT imagining your symptoms; look them up."
- The Hockey News - Washington Capitals
Report: Thompson Left Off Team Canada's Roster For 4 Nations Because Of Assistants Cassidy & DeBoer
The Capitals netminder has the second-best save percentage in the NHL.
- HuffPost
Harrison Butker Is Asked What He Thinks Of 'Gays' At Super Bowl Presser
The Kansas City Chiefs kicker offered a defiant take on his sexist and homophobic comments.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Canucks General Manager Clears Up Big Question About Timing Of J.T. Miller Trade
Here's what Patrik Allvin said regarding the timing of trading J.T. Miller to the Rangers.
- NY Daily News
Yankees fan who grabbed Mookie Betts’ glove bombarded with messages, anonymous packages: ‘I just want to be forgotten’
NEW YORK — The Yankees fan who ripped the ball from Mookie Betts’ glove at the World Series has since received social-media vitriol, profanity-riddled voicemails and even a package containing feces, he said in a new interview. In his first comments since MLB banned him indefinitely, Austin Capobianco told The Athletic he regrets the incident that occurred during Game 4 of the World Series at ...
- People
Mom and Son Allegedly Die from Food Poisoning at All-Inclusive Resort While on Vacation. Now the Family Is Suing
April and Oliver Gougeon experienced “breathing difficulties” after being transported to a local hospital, where they both died, according to the new lawsuit
- FTW Outdoors
LeBron James had 1 message to Luka Doncic as he attended his first game as a Laker
Some worried that Luka Doncic did not look very happy during his introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Lakers. But that lack of enthusiasm may have come back to Doncic by the time that he actually saw his new teammates ta
- People
Teddi Mellencamp Reshares Graphic Image of Surgery Scar for World Cancer Day: 'Get Your Skin Checks Scheduled'
"Who’s making their appointment today?" the TV personality, who has documented her melanoma journey on social media, asked in the Instagram post on Feb. 4
- OneFootball
Like father, like son! Messi Jr. scores 11 in U-13 Inter Miami game 👏
Being the child of a famous athlete is hard, and being the child of arguably the greatest footballer of all time must be even harder. Not that Lionel Messi's son, Thiago, seems to agree. With his fa...
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Report: Maple Leafs Among Several Teams In The Mix Of Trade Discussions For Sabres Forward Dylan Cozens
Cozens is playing in year two of a seven-year, $49.7 million contract with the Sabres.
- People
I Was Left Shark in Katy Perry’s Super Bowl Halftime 10 Years Ago. What Really Happened on Stage and How the Singer Felt (Exclusive)
Bryan Gaw, famously known as 'Left Shark' in Katy Perry's 2015 Super Bowl halftime show, opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about his viral routine one decade later
- People
Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Donald Trump Calling Him a 'Winner' Ahead of Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said it's "cool" that the president will be in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday
- WGAL - Lancaster/Harrisburg
Man loses $50,000 to scammer
A Pennsylvania man said he lost his life savings in a wire transfer cryptocurrency scheme.