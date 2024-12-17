Video altered to claim McConnell had large bandage, 'froze' after fall | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Mitch McConnell with bandaged head after December 2024 fall

A Dec. 14 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows Sen. Mitch McConnell with a heavily bandaged head.

“Senator, is your head OK after that fall?” a voice asks as McConnell stares off and does not respond.

The same video was shared in an Instagram post liked more than 100 times in a day before being taken down. It could also be found in other Facebook and X posts.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: Altered

The bandage and the voice asking McConnell about his injury were digitally added to a video from a 2023 news conference. Photos of McConnell after his December 2024 injury show minimal bandaging.

Original video comes from McConnell’s 2023 ‘freeze’ on camera

McConnell fell on Dec. 10 after a luncheon for Republican senators, causing the 82-year-old Kentucky Republican to get medical treatment. It was the latest in a series of medical incidents or accidents for McConnell since the start of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Facebook claim plays on these incidents, but the clip is altered with the bandage and the reporter’s voice digitally added to make it appear to be related to the recent injury.

The authentic footage was taken July 26, 2023, the first of a pair of times in which McConnell stood and stared silently, appearing to “freeze” while holding a news conference. Video of the moment from C-SPAN shows nearly identical footage from the social media post, including a man in a white shirt walking briskly behind him. But in the original, McConnell does not have the bandage, and no reporter asks about his head.

Fact check: No, Canada: Fabricated Justin Trudeau post shows Trump plunging off a cliff

Photos of McConnell in the aftermath of the fall in December showed him with a small bandage under an eye and a wrist brace. He was treated the day of the fall and continued to work on Dec. 11 before resting on Dec. 12 because of leg stiffness.

The video appears to have been first shared in a Dec. 10 post by an X user who has shared altered videos in the past. USA TODAY has previously debunked a video from that account that edited a child swearing into a video of Jill Biden speaking to kids. The account profile page says its content includes “a little bit of parody,” although the McConnell video was not explicitly labeled as such.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA TODAY reached out to Facebook users who shared the claim for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

PolitiFact, Snopes and Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Footage edited to fabricate injuries from McConnell fall | Fact check