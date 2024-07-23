Video: Barbie unveils first ever blind doll featuring white and red cane

The first blind Barbie has been released by toy company Mattel.

The doll, released by Mattel during its 65th anniversary year, has features that allow accessible play for children with sight loss as well as representing a visually impaired woman.

It comes with a cane with a marshmallow tip, sunglasses, textured and vibrant fabrics, Velcro fastenings on clothing, and elbow articulations to ensure comfortable cane use.

The doll has also been designed with an eye gaze facing slightly up and out to reflect the sometimes-distinct eye gaze of a blind individual.

The latest Barbie doll release follows in a long line of inclusive dolls which have included a hearing loss Barbie, Down’s syndrome Barbie and Barbie in a wheelchair.