Video: Beautiful Tuesday (8-26-24)

- HuffPost
'Coward': Critics Mock Trump After Late-Night Freakout Over Kamala Harris Debate
The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.
- People
Mariah Carey Confirms Her Mom Patricia and Sister Alison Both Died on Same Day: 'My Heart Is Broken' (Exclusive)
"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," says Mariah
- People
Christina Hall Slips Into Little Black Bikini While Vacationing Amid Josh Hall Divorce
Her ex filed for divorce in July, after nearly three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences"
- BuzzFeed
People Online Are NOT Holding Back Their Thoughts After Donald Trump Suggested He May Skip The Presidential Debate
"He can no longer rely on the juxtaposition of him and Biden."
- The Daily Beast
Now Ann Coulter Is Begging Donald Trump to ‘STFU’
Days after Ann Coulter was widely criticized for her comments about Gus Walz, the controversial author is offering Donald Trump some sage advice.“ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates. Why? They’re betting you won’t STFU and will lose the debate - as you did with Biden. 1. DON’T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU,” Coulter quipped to her 2.1 million followers Monday.Coulter’s latest rant refers to the microphone debate that wa
- CBC
Woman dead, husband charged in femicide at west Ottawa home
Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro
- The Daily Beast
RFK Jr. Confronted by Fox on Cheryl Hines Drama
The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the ver
- People
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Joseph Baena Embark on Bike Ride Together in Canada
The 'Terminator' star and his youngest son spent a day sightseeing in Toronto
- Rolling Stone
Trump Says We ‘Gotta’ Restrict the First Amendment
The former president vowed to torch free-speech protections days after RFK Jr. touted him as anti-censorship
- InStyle
Meghan Markle Reportedly Has a "Major Condition" for Prince Harry for U.K. Return
It goes beyond security concerns.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Flashes ‘Unusual’ Thumbs Up and Smile at Graves of Fallen Marines
Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at
- Deadline
Sid Vicious Dies: Pro Wrestler Whose Career Ended With A Gruesome Televised Injury Was 63
Pro wrestler Sid Vicious, a star at the height of the WrestleMania era of the early 1990s whose career ended with a horrific (and televised) leg injury, has died after battling cancer for several years. He was 63. His death was announced on social media by son Gunnar Eudy. “He was a man of strength, …
- CNN
Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
- CNN
Trump appears to undercut his campaign’s efforts over microphone rules at debate
Former President Donald Trump appeared to undercut his campaign’s efforts to keep the same rules in place for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris next month.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Backpedals on Elon Musk’s Cabinet Role: ‘He Can’t, Really’
After maybe getting carried away with the heady blossoming of a bromance for the ages, Donald Trump appears to be rowing back on his promise to give billionaire Elon Musk a role in his administration if he wins in November.In an interview with Reuters last week, the Republican presidential nominee described the Tesla CEO as “a very smart guy,” adding, “I certainly would” in response to whether he’d consider awarding Musk a role in his administration.Just hours later, Musk followed up with a post
- HuffPost
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Daughter Recalls His Disgusting Whale Stunt In Resurfaced Interview
The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.
- Hello!
Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise says 'dreams come true' as she shares rare video
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s artist daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, shared a glimpse of her life and passion for music on Instagram as she attended the August 25 concert featuring The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at London’s Victoria Park.
- HuffPost
GOP Strategist Brutally Mocked For Easily Debunked Tim Walz Dog Claim
Dustin Grage’s attempt to make a point about the Minnesota governor’s dog, Scout, didn’t go as planned.
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Says This DNC Dig Really 'Got Under' Trump's Skin
"The more that Trump reacts self-destructively, the better Democrats feel it is for them," Haberman said of the former president.
- People
Simone Biles Laments Her 'Struggle' to 'Find Bottoms That Fit Me' as She Shares Her Pants Size
Biles continues to keep it real with her fans on Instagram