Video: Beautiful Weather Ongoing (09-04-24)

- CBC
'More fat, more flavour': Why PEI tuna is selling at its highest price in decades
About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical disturbances in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday it is currently tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
- ABC News
5-year-old attacked by mountain lion during Labor Day family outing to Malibu Creek State Park near Los Angeles
A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.
- Reuters
Sunken village emerges in Greece as drought dries up lake
From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.
- The Canadian Press
Rustad tells Jordan Peterson B.C. needs nuclear talk, end to school 'indoctrination'
The leader of B.C.'s Conservatives says there needs to be a conversation about nuclear power's role in the province's energy future and a review of educational materials he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.
- CBC
Rock star: Kingston-area mineral captures carbon, boosts crops
Farmers in eastern Ontario are cautiously embracing a new mineral that promises to boost crop yields while also capturing atmospheric carbon. Canadian Wollastonite is the Seeley's Bay, Ont., mining company behind the project, and has partnered with U.K.-based UNDO, a nature-based carbon removal company.Wollastonite is the calcium- and silicate-rich mineral deposit derived from ancient fossilized limestone.The bright white mineral is blasted from the walls of an open quarry, crushed into a grit a
- The Weather Network
Watch out for this prolific, invasive plant found throughout Ontario
Ontario’s ecology faces a threat from the dog-strangling vine, an invasive plant spreading seeds at the end of summer. Gardeners can do their part now to prevent its expansion.
- PA Media: UK News
Large sharks hunting each other ‘may be more common than thought’
Researchers said they have the first documented evidence of a porbeagle being eaten by possibly an even bigger shark.
- ABC News
Landslide in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, threatens homes, prompts evacuations
An ongoing crisis stemming from a widening landslide is threatening multimillion-dollar homes in the Southern California city of Rancho Palos Verdes. Residents in the growing landslide zone, which has spread about 680 acres over the past year the community has been dealing with the issue, were advised Sunday to leave the area after the Southern California Edison (SCE) utility company shut off power to 140 homes and said another 105 residents will lose electricity by Monday night. "SCE has determined there is a public safety threat," the utility company said in a statement.
- CBC
Blueberry grower in P.E.I. harnesses the sun to irrigate and fertilize crop
A blueberry grower in P.E.I. is using the power of the sun to irrigate and fertilize his crop by way of a custom-designed system of solar panels and pumps. Gerard Morrison planted six acres of high-bush blueberries eight years ago at The Berry Orchard in Launching, east of Cardigan. He started harvesting them three years ago. It was very dry the year he planted, and Morrison ended up watering them by hand.That inspired him to search for a more creative way to irrigate.Morrison also uses the sola
- The Canadian Press
Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines after leaving 14 dead in landslides and floods
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fierce storm was blowing out of the northern Philippines Tuesday after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen rivers, disaster-response officials said.
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
Forecasters monitor 3 tropical systems in the Atlantic basin
Three areas in the tropics are still showing signs of possible development.
- CBC
Water use trending down, construction on schedule for Calgary's critical feeder main pipe repairs
Repair work to fix the Bearspaw feeder main, a critical feeder piece of infrastructure that supplies the majority of the city's water, is on track to be completed by the originally estimated date of Sept. 23.Michael Thompson, the City of Calgary's general manager of infrastructure services shared the news on Monday, adding that over the long weekend, demand for water across Calgary continued to decrease."We continue to trend in the right direction," he said. "Our ability to move treated water ar
- AccuWeather
Slow-moving tropical rainstorm to drench Houston to Tallahassee, Florida
The same tropical rainstorm that dumped heavy rain on parts of Texas during the Labor Day weekend will drift eastward across the Gulf Coast region this week and bring enough rain to trigger localized flooding and travel delays, AccuWeather weather meteorologists say. By the weekend, the tropical rainstorm will reach the Atlantic coast. Over the holiday, 2-8 inches of rain poured down on portions of central Texas and part of the Texas coast. Galveston picked up 6.62 inches in 96 hours as of Tuesd
- WPBF - West Palm Beach
Tracking two tropical disturbances
- WFTS-Tampa
Tracking the Tropics | Septemeber 3, Morning Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
- ABC News Videos
California landslides threaten homes, prompt evacuation warning
The warning applies to more than 100 homes in the oceanside Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles. The utility company shut off power to many homes due to the "public safety threat."
- BBC
Zoo owner 'fuming' over pythons found in countryside
Chris Moisier believes the two reptiles were abandoned.
- Reuters
Global data center industry to emit 2.5 billion tons of CO2 through 2030, Morgan Stanley says
A boom in data centers is expected to produce about 2.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions globally through the end of the decade, and accelerate investments in decarbonization efforts, according to Morgan Stanley research. Hyperscalers, which include Google , Microsoft , Meta and Amazon , are driving the swift proliferation of electricity-guzzling data centers to expand their artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies. "This creates a large market for decarbonization solutions," according to Morgan Stanley's research report on Monday, which said the greenhouse gas emissions by the global data center industry will amount to about 40% of what the entire U.S. emits in a year.
- The Weather Network - Video
Summer weather continues into September across Alberta
A ridge of high pressure will push hot and dry air into the region. While temperatures midweek are comfortably in the mid 20s, the 30s will return for the weekend. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.