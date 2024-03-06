Video: Brief break before heavy rain moves in

CBC

A Saskatchewan farmer says she is thrilled with the snowfall from this weekend's severe winter storm.Lesley Kelly, a grain farmer in Watrous, was concerned about the upcoming crop season due to a lack of moisture in the soil.Watrous, a town in central Saskatchewan, received 31 centimetres of snow over the weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Kelly said the snow reaches her chest on some parts of her farm."Just a few days ago behind me this was all brown," Kelly said