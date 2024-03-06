Video: Brief break before heavy rain moves in
Kevin Skarupa says temperatures will be milder today before impact weather arrives later on.
California’s ski resorts were hit by a massive blizzard this weekend, with some mountain towns seeing more than 10 feet of snow, according to the total snowfall data released Monday. Sugar Bowl measured 126 inches of snow, topping the list, followed by Soda Springs CalTrans’s 116 inches of snow and Kingvale CalTrans’s 106 inches. Other…
A Saskatchewan farmer says she is thrilled with the snowfall from this weekend's severe winter storm.Lesley Kelly, a grain farmer in Watrous, was concerned about the upcoming crop season due to a lack of moisture in the soil.Watrous, a town in central Saskatchewan, received 31 centimetres of snow over the weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Kelly said the snow reaches her chest on some parts of her farm."Just a few days ago behind me this was all brown," Kelly said
A second day of exceptionally warm late winter weather will come to an end as a cold front brings showers and the risk of thunderstorms into southern Ontario Tuesday
“I’ve never seen anything like it.”
A special avalanche warning for British Columbia issued last week is being extended until Thursday as hazardous conditions persist in the backcountry — conditions that claimed the life of a man in the Revelstoke area on Sunday. The warning by Avalanche Canada, which remains in effect until the end of Thursday, applies to mountainous regions of Vancouver Island, southwestern and northwestern B.C., as well as a swath of southeastern B.C. including the Rockies and parts of Alberta.The organization
Nova and Nita have been in hibernation for months, a Maryland zoo’s videos show.
Scientists say the implications of a killer whale hunting solo, rather than in a group, could be huge for the local ecosystem
Enjoy the unseasonably warm weather while you can before a cold front arrives late Tuesday
Slick roads are possible as one more round of snow sweeps across the South Coast overnight Sunday into Monday morning
It was found over a decade after it was first photographed, researchers said.
A humpback whale was found washed up on Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Sunday, and officials from the nearby aquarium will determine its cause of death.
Though we have no reason to doubt the photograph's authenticity, there may be an element of forced perspective at play.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Scientists have confirmed the presence of a whale off New England that went extinct in the Atlantic Ocean two centuries ago — an exciting discovery, but one they said that illustrates the impact of climate change on sea life. Researchers with the New England Aquarium in Boston found the gray whale while flying 30 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on March 1. The whale, which can weigh 60,000 pounds (27,215 kilograms), typically lives in the northern Pacific Ocean. T
The “elusive” animal was discovered under a decorative stone in the chapel’s yard.
After a dousing of rain on Tuesday, those living along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor face the risk of flash flooding from another storm moving through Wednesday.
Communities across the region were digging out after snow reached up to roof lines in some towns
It's basically like a cartoon.
We'll start off this week with potentially record-setting temperatures with highs near 70°. The current record high in Detroit is 69°, which was set in 1983. Skies will start off cloudy across Metro Detroit, with a few sprinkles possible especially north. Skies will gradually clear for most in the afternoon, with clouds hanging around north of I-69. Winds will be 10-20 mph out of the south-southeast.
The El Nino weather pattern has begun to weaken but will continue to fuel above average temperatures across the globe, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday. El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomenon associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific. El Nino, which occurs on average every two to seven years, typically lasts nine to 12 months and can provoke extreme weather phenomena such as wildfires, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.
A series of weather systems is poised to bring messy conditions across Atlantic Canada, with a mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and impacts of these systems.