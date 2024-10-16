Video: Bright and mild stretch ahead (10-16-24)

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Social Media Mocks Trump's Wimpy Excuse For Why He Hated Playing Football
Many people were amused to hear about the former president's fear of being tackled.
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Forward Has Funny Response After Fighting Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs had a funny response to the dropping the gloves with Rasmus Dahlin.
- The Canadian Press
Team Gushue adds Bottcher at second as replacement for Harnden
An in-season lineup change by Team Gushue surprised the curling world. The new addition to the roster was also a stunner.
- FTW Outdoors
An atrocious Bills-Jets roughing the passer call on Aaron Rodgers left NFL fans disgusted
Roughing the passer continues to be the most controversial call in the NFL, and it reared its ugly head during the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets game on Monday Night Football. Right after Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa clea
- People
Storm System Could Develop Into Hurricane ‘Nadine’ by End of Week. Here's Where It Could Go
Originally, the National Hurricane Center indicated that the chances of a storm forming in the Atlantic “in the coming days” was “not likely"
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Former Lightning Defender Gets Brutal Injury Update
This former Lightning defenseman is expected to miss more time than expected.
- FTW Outdoors
Haason Reddick outsmarted the Jets in a way that other NFL stars should really pay attention to
From a financial perspective, NFL players are technically among the most powerless professional athletes of any of the major American sports. Haason Reddick may have just changed everything for the better. On Tuesday morning, after an
- FTW Outdoors
Aaron Rodgers used a South Park reference to sum up the horrible officiating
It was a pretty horrible night for the officials in the New York Jets' Monday night loss to the Buffalo Bills, and Aaron Rodgers knew exactly what to reference when talking about it after the game. In Season 16 of South Park, Randy Marsh creates a new gam
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer: Why now's the time to acquire these injured RBs
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri highlights players he's trading for or trading away ahead of Week 7.
- Yahoo Sports
Amari Cooper traded to Bills in huge midseason deal with Browns
Buffalo picks up the five-time Pro Bowler and a sixth-round pick in the trade, with Cleveland getting a future third-rounder and seventh-rounder in return.
- USA TODAY Sports
Bill Belichick has harsh words for Jets owner Woody Johnson during 'Monday Night Football'
On the "ManningCast," former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared some criticism of Jets owner Woody Johnson after he fired Robert Saleh.
- USA TODAY Sports
Amari Cooper trade grades: Did Bills or Browns ace deal for standout receiver?
The Bills and Browns shook up the AFC outlook with Tuesday's trade for Amari Cooper, which will have wide-ranging effects for both teams.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping to make room for Week 7 waiver wire pickups
Scott Pianowski examines six players you might be better off without on your fantasy football roster.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL quarterback power rankings: Dak Prescott tumbles, Joe Flacco here to stay?
Joe Flacco's status as a top-5 quarterback and Dak Prescott's drastic drop-off are among the QBR takeaways after Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season
- FTW Outdoors
What it will cost the Browns to get rid of Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns thought they knew what they were getting into when they traded for Deshaun Watson. They knew about more than 20 accusations of sexual misconduct and what the NFL would later describe as "predatory behavior." They also knew Houston officials…
- CNN
A La Niña winter is coming. Here’s what that could mean for the US
Fall is in full swing, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to winter, especially one that could feel considerably different than last year’s dominated by El Niño.
- Time
Fighting Florida's Invasive Python Problem One Step at a Time
How shoe brand P448 became an unlikely ally in the battle to tackle invasive species.
- LA Times
Teoscar Hernández's agent fires back at critics of one-year Dodgers deal: 'Who's laughing now?'
Teoscar Hernández is having a career year with the Dodgers, and his agent says the one-year, $23.5-million deal he signed has worked out after he was criticized for it.
- CBC
Charlottetown wants residents to remove water-powered sump pumps
The City of Charlottetown is reminding people to remove water-powered sump pumps from their homes.The city cautioned against using the pumps a few years ago, but officials said many are still in use. Joshua McInnis, manager of Charlottetown's water and sewer utility, said the city wants residents to remove the pumps as soon as possible because they draw water from the city's supply."Typically, it's a two-to-one ratio with these pumps. Some of them are a little bit different, but it'll use a litr
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Watch: Caitlin Clark comes close to a hole-in-one, celebrates on the tee box
Caitlin Clark loves her some golf. Just after the WNBA season ended for her Indiana Fever squad, Clark said she'd be hitting the golf course soon, joking that "I’ll become a professional golfer." On Monday, video surfaced on TikTok