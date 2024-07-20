Video: Bright and warm Saturday

CBC

A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a