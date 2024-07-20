Video: Bright and warm Saturday
Matt Hoenig has the latest on a nice start to the weekend and when humidity and rain chances return.
Matt Hoenig has the latest on a nice start to the weekend and when humidity and rain chances return.
A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.
Zara and Mike Tindall had big plans for a luxury pool on Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate
Lowry knew immediately that he was in a world of trouble.
“Very political. He is the kind of person you cannot really speak with,” he said of Kinnings.
Dozens more people have had to flee their homes due to wildfires in Alberta, as an out-of-control fire continues to burn near Chipewyan Lake, bringing the total number of evacuees province-wide to about 1,097, the province said in an update Friday. There are 89 evacuees in Chipewyan Lake after an evacuation order for that community was issued late Thursday night, the province said.Extreme fire behaviour is expected to persist through the weekend as a prolonged heat wave, with daytime highs betwe
"She was spending her days really burdened with so much pressure," Mayata's coach said Friday
A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a
Prince Harry has paid tribute to Dominic Reid, the CEO of the Invictus Games as Dominic stood away from the Invictus Games, which were founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.
The Chiefs tight end caught another of Swift's shows before he's due back in Missouri for training camp
Kyle Busch didn’t mince words when he joined ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon, especially when it came to last Sunday’s incident with Corey LaJoie at Pocono Raceway. Busch, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, spun during last weekend’s Great American Getaway 400 after Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevy nudged […]
Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi
The biggest price breaks came in Abbotsford, B.C., followed by Drummondville, Que. and Vancouver.
If there’s a heaven, it would be like the Olympic dining hall.
Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner welcomed their son on July 8, the Phoenix Mercury star announced ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game
Mickelson discussed Tiger, jogger pants and more.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Japanese interpreter of Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was dismissed by the team prior to Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Rafael Nadal has not lifted silverware since the 2022 French Open.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Nandini Villeneuve and other residents of the Saranagati Hare Krishna village were in a meeting with emergency staff from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District late Wednesday when it was announced that a wildfire bearing down on the religious community had worsened.
Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state's sex offender registry, according to court records. The former New York Giants linebacker turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and was released with no bail. It's the second time he's been charged with the offence.