Video: Bright, warmer days ahead

Meteorologist Mike Haddad says the weather will turn bright and warmer.
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Hurricane Kirk is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.
It’s been 103 years since the famed 1921 direct hit.
Desperate residents of the storm-battered mountains of western North Carolina lined up for water and food, hunted for cellphone signals and slogged buckets from creeks to flush toilets days after Hurricane Helene’s remnants deluged the region. Emergency workers toiled around the clock to clear roads, restore power and phone service, and reach people stranded by the storm, which has a death toll of more than 150 people across the Southeast.
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
The Fat Bear Week 2024 bracket reveal was postponed after a male bear attacked and killed a female bear at Brooks River in Alaska Monday.
Hole Up There's a hole in the bottom of Lake Michigan — at least 40 of them, for that matter. As LiveScience reports, researchers at a protected region of the Great Lake are less sure than ever about the strange holes after doing a survey of the lakebed with a submersible robot. These bizarre craters were […]
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the forecast for October, predicting above seasonal temperatures across much of Canada, while cold air shots will affect Ontario and Quebec. British Columbia is expected to receive above-seasonal precipitation, and Atlantic Canada may be impacted by tropical remnants.
Will October see the country fall back into a cooler pattern across Canada as we progress through the autumn? Or, will we see the recent trend of warmer-than-usual temperatures continue? We have the details on what you can expect during the upcoming month.
(Bloomberg) -- As historic floodwaters unleashed by Hurricane Helene recede across the US Southeast, the region faces a humanitarian, economic and ecological crisis of staggering scope, with effects likely to last years.Most Read from BloombergA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsThe Corner Store ComebackNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th C
Hurricane Helene served as a stark reminder of the season's potential for destruction
After surviving a polar bear attack in 2013, Churchill, Manitoba resident Erin Greene healed from that trauma with the help of beluga whales. At any given summer moment, as many as 4,000 belugas can be seen frolicking through the Churchill River. (AP Video: Joshua A. Bickel)
Death toll continues to climb with at least 143 people killed by Helene and 600 people still missing in North Carolina’s Buncombe County
HALIFAX — Less than half of the 200 self-contained shelters Nova Scotia bought for unhoused people are open almost a year after the plan was announced.
A new study says hurricanes in the United States are hundreds of times deadlier in the long run than the government calculates. The average storm hitting the U.S. contributes to the early deaths of 7,000 to 11,000 people over a 15-year period. (AP Video produced by Julián Trejo Bax)
British Columbia's three major parties leaned into their ideological divides Tuesday, with the Green Party the first to release a full platform ahead of this month's provincial election.
Sustainability claims by MSC Cruise, including that it targets "net zero by 2050" do not meet standards, the Dutch advertising board found on Wednesday in one of the first decisions against a cruise operator following a greenwashing complaint. MSC, a privately held Swiss-Italian firm that is among the world's largest cruise operators, said in a reaction it welcomed some parts of the decision and had "already implemented most of the changes advised". The findings of the Stichting Reclame Code (SRC) do not carry any penalty beyond recommending the claims are not repeated.
COYUCA DE BENITEZ, Mexico (AP) — Along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, floodwaters receded Monday, leaving behind devastated towns and 17 dead, after John struck the coast once as a hurricane and again as tropical storm last week.
The beloved southern Appalachian terrain is now isolating remote enclaves as residents begin recovering from a storm that dumped as much as 30 inches of rain.
Sunnah Khan, 12, and Joe Abbess, 17, both drowned off Bournemouth beach in May 2023.
Crews in Tennessee continued cleanup on Tuesday, October 1, days after deadly Hurricane Helene caused significant damage in the state’s Upper East region.This footage taken by Mark Nagi, regional communications officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Region 1, shows the Sgt Elbert Kinser bridge, which was destroyed during the hurricane on September 27. Footage shows the moment powerful Nolichucky River currents overtook the bridge.According to local media, the Nolichucky River “totally enveloped” and damaged the Greeneville Water Commission’s intake structure, which provides water to thousands of homes in the area. There was no timeline on when the water supply would be restored, according to reports.Drivers were reminded to never go through flooded roadways or around road closure signs. Credit: @MarkNagiTDOT via Storyful