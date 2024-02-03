Video: Brighter Skies Likely Sunday (2-03-24)
Matt has more on how long it stays dry.
The results are in: It's a 50/50 split in Canada, with one extra vote for spring coming from our friend Phil in the U.S.
“It’s almost like discovering a dodo bird,” researchers said after finding the animal in the Philippines.
Significant snowfall will move across a good swath of the Prairies this weekend. Plan ahead if you're doing any travelling in Alberta and Saskatchewan, especially. Some areas could see 10-20+ cm of snowfall, so expect arduous travel
A sobering new reliability report from Consumer Reports indicates electric vehicles still have a long road ahead regarding dependable performance. The survey of over 300,000 vehicles found...
"I’ll always be grateful for her bond with me," the bird's keeper, Chris Crowe, said in a statement
Unusual trees found fossilized in Canada were buried alive 350 million years ago. Scientists say the discovery opens a new window into the history of life on Earth.
30 cm of snow is set to fall on the Prairies this weekend. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the timing and the details here.
The dog was taken to a shelter for treatment, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For weeks, scrutiny over singer Taylor Swift’s travel in private jets has been bubbling up on social media, with people pointing out the planet-warming emissions of carbon dioxide released with every flight. The megastar is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, one of the NFL's most celebrated players. The growing romance between the couple has been closely watched, with Swift showing up at several games — which has meant much travel on private jets. The chatter g
There will be no shortage of winter weather across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with significant snowfall totals and blizzard-like conditions on the line
The City of Toronto hopes the results of a near year-long pilot project will give it a new tool to keep the city's pigeon population under control.Last spring, the city installed bird feeders with birth control feed called OvoControl in targeted areas across Toronto in an effort to bring the pest's population down.Four locations and hundreds of dollars later and the project is nearing its one-year mark — something Esther Attard, the city's chief veterinarian and director of its animal services d
It’s come to this. With Earth at its hottest point in recorded history, and humans doing far from enough to stop its overheating, a small but growing number of astronomers and physicists are proposing a potential fix that could have leaped from the pages of science fiction: the equivalent of a giant beach umbrella, floating in outer space. The idea is to create a huge sunshade and send it to a far away point between the Earth and the sun to block a small but crucial amount of solar radiation, en
The bear cubs were transported by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to a Tennessee rescue group. They were given SC names.
Delek US Holdings said on Friday the U.S. Department of Energy has selected its Big Spring refinery for a pilot carbon capture project and would provide up to $95 million of federal funding to support its development. Carbon capture is a process through which carbon dioxide generated from industrial activity is stored underground. It is key to the climate strategy of President Joe Biden's administration, which has pledged to halve the greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Walnut's human caretaker said he'll "always be grateful" for their unique bond.
P.E.I. is expected to get a reprieve from heavy snow overnight, but Environment Canada is continuing with its special weather statement with more precipitation on the way."There will be a brief break in heavy snow overnight tonight, before intensifying again on Sunday afternoon. Total snowfall amounts could reach 20 to 40 cm by Monday," the weather service said.The snow began Friday night and caused some businesses and events to be cancelled or postponed.Flights in and out of Charlottetown Airpo
Russian forces carried out a drone attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, targeting an energy infrastructure facility, reported Oleksandr Vilkul, the city’s Defense Council Head, on Telegram on Feb. 3.
TOKYO (AP) — A group of residents of towns near Japanese nuclear plants submitted a petition on Friday asking regulators to halt safety screening for the restart of idled reactors until damage to a plant that partially lost external power and spilled radioactive water during a recent powerful earthquake is fully examined. The magnitude 7.6 quake on New Year’s Day and dozens of strong aftershocks in north-central Ishikawa prefecture left 240 people dead and 15 unaccounted for and triggered a smal
A loud crash a North Park family heard early Friday morning turned out to be a large tree on top of their house.
Does the cold affect your EV’s battery performance and range? Are EVs harder to handle in snow? Here’s what you need to know about winter EV driving.