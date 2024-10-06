Video captures fiery blast near Beirut hotel amid Israeli strikes

STORY: ::Beirut, Lebanon

::Eyewitness video captures a fiery blast next to a Beirut

airport hotel as Israel continues striking Lebanon's capital

::October 5, 2024

Footage shared on social media showed sparks flying from subsequent explosions and thick plumes of smoke next to the Beirut Golden Plaza hotel near the airport.

At least eight strikes rocked Beirut’s southern suburbs late on Saturday, including several close to the airport, according to Reuters witnesses, after the Israeli military warned some residents to flee.

Reuters was able to independently verify the location with exteriors of the gas station, road layout, and a nearby hospital building matched file as well as satellite imagery.

Reuters was able to confirm the date from the Israel Defense Force statement as well as reports from Reuters coverage.

The overnight strikes came after Israel bombed Beirut suburbs it considered strongholds for Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah over the past week or so, killing its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and possibly his potential successor.