Video captures Jon Bon Jovi helping talk woman in crisis off Nashville bridge ledge

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi and his team talked a woman down from a ledge on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Nashville on Tuesday, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a social media post.

In a video posted by MNPD, a woman wearing a blue dress is seen over the ledge of the bridge with her arms wrapped around its railing.

The video shows Bon Jovi and a woman walking along the bridge, which spans the Cumberland River between downtown Nashville and Nissan Stadium, and greeting the woman on the ledge. The musician leans against the rail.

The woman accompanying Bon Jovi begins talking to the woman on the ledge before Bon Jovi joins in.

The woman on the ledge then turns toward Bon Jovi and the other woman, and they help her over the railing.

Once safe, the woman and Bon Jovi face each other, and the Grammy-winning singer hugs the woman her before the group walks away.

Bon Jovi in Nashville to film 'The People's House' video

Bon Jovi was filming a music video for his song “The People’s House” on the bridge, which remained open to the public during the shoot. Out of respect for the private citizen who experienced a moment of crisis, Bon Jovi has declined to speak to the media in detail.

Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, are founders of the JBJ Soul Foundation, which routinely helps people in times of crisis from hunger to homelessness, so Bon Jovi has had training in speaking to individuals during difficult situations.

In 2014, the bridge was named after the legendary Tennessean editor John Seigenthaler, who prevented a man from jumping off the bridge in the 1950s.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," said MNPD Chief John Drake on social media.

