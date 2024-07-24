Video of Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse shown live on Good Morning Britain

A video of Charlotte Dujardin whipping a horse has been shown live on Good Morning Britain after the Team GB star was suspended before the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic champion, withdrew from the competitions on Monday due to a video, and then has been subsequently provisionally suspended by the International Federation for Equestrian Sport (FEI) for six months with immediate effect.

The video shows the Olympian using a long whip and repeatedly striking the horse, which is being ridden by a rider whose face is obscured.

The footage is not long, but the long whip is used repeatedly, with the horse bucking slightly and lifting its rear legs as it appears in discomfort.

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has been provisionally suspended & will not compete at Paris 2024.



This video has emerged of the dressage star which she said showed her 'making an error of judgement'.

“It’s not a video that makes anyone feel comfortable watching it and it’s not a video that I’ve ever seen in terms of the years that I’ve been working with horses and it’s not standard practice,” Alice Plunkett, a former eventer and currently working as a presenter on ITV Racing said on Good Morning Britain.

“That is not a standard way of training horses for top-level dressage, she knows that and I just don’t understand how she got into that situation because she’s somebody who has made her life from horses.

“She’s made her life from horses in the way that she manages them and the way that they work for her. Valegro would not have performed in the way that he did for her, if she was treating him like that.”

“She’s in systematic training sessions, she’s training somebody else’s horse in that training video and she’s made the wrong decision in how to solve a problem and she’s come up with – it is not acceptable what you’re seeing here.”

Dujardin was looking to add to her Olympic medal haul in Paris (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

Stephan Wensing, the lawyer representing the 19-year-old who filed the complaint, said the incident took place when Dujardin was telling the student to lift up the legs of the horse.

“The video was made a little bit more than two years ago,” Wensing told Good Morning Britain.

“My client was present at this training and in the beginning she was not really in shock because she was training with the best rider in the world, (and thought) everything she will do is okay.”

Wensing also alleges, despite Dujardin’s statement, that: “The most important thing is that this is not an incident, my client has worked with Dujardin more times, and she has seen this more times.

“My client is saying this is a standard way of training horses at Dujardin’s place (stables).”

The FEI said in a statement that Dujardin fully cooperated with their investigation, admitting she is the individual in the video, and acknowledging her conduct was inappropriate before withdrawing from the Olympics.

Dujardin was bidding to become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian at this summer’s Games in Paris. In a statement, she said she is “deeply ashamed” and the incident “was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils”.