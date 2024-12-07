Video: Chilly before light snow moves in tonight
Matt Hoenig is tracking snow chances through the weekend.
Snow squall watches and warnings are widespread across Ontario, with more heavy snow and dangerous travel expected into the weekend. Get ready for a major warm-up by Sunday
Drivers travelling on Highway 401 in southwestern Ontario found themselves stranded for hours as a major snow storm hit the region Thursday causing collisions and closures. Motorists who spoke to CBC News from their vehicles said they called local and provincial police many times but received no answers, adding they weren't prepared to be stuck for such a long time. "We are now many hours deep into this, sitting still on the road and nobody has come to check on us," said Craig Sears in an interv
Widespread warnings line much of Ontario for more dangerous snow squalls and difficult travel. Some of the harder-hit areas are looking at another 20-40+ cm of snow into Friday. Be prepared and have a proper winter travel plan in place
Last year was the hottest year on record, oceans boiled and glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it has left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
Most southern Ontarians may be ready for a winter breather already, with rounds of snow and colder temperatures settling in to start December. But a return to fall is much closer than you think
Winter driving can be dangerous — CAA recommends storing these 16 essentials in your vehicle emergency kit.
Millions of tons of coal ash leftover from burning the planet’s dirtiest fossil fuel sit in ponds and landfills across the US. But this waste may also be a treasure trove for the rare earth elements needed to propel the world toward clean energy.
Another clipper to bring wide spread snow across southern Ontario as through the weekend with some regions seeing up to 30 cm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
The animal "lunged at the woman" in the attack in northern Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, police said
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items off grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
A malfunction at the Aishihik hydro dam destroyed three turbines. Paul Murchison with Yukon Energy says the company brought in a specialized team to repair the damage.
Canada's list of at-risk species is getting longer. The federal committee that maintains the list on Thursday added five species that it deems threatened or endangered — the two most severe categories short of disappearing from Canada — bringing the total to 860. It reassessed the status of seven others. The list is a snapshot of Canada's rich biodiversity — and the complex challenges it faces. The small army of volunteers behind the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSE
After a weekend snowstorm dumped up to 140 centimetres in the Muskoka region, snow has finally made its way to the rest of Ontario, prompting widespread bus cancellations and hazardous driving conditions.
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of northern California on Thursday prompted short-lived tsunami warnings that included the San Francisco Bay area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An increase in the number of earthquakes under a volcano near Alaska’s largest city this year has geologists paying attention.
OTTAWA — A prominent Saskatchewan First Nation Chief has accused Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer of using legislation to recognize the right to safe drinking water as a political "tactic."
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Valerie Starkey was driving through Northern California to visit relatives when she suddenly felt shaking and feared her car had broken down, only to realize later that it was an earthquake so powerful that it triggered a tsunami warning for hundreds of miles of the U.S. West Coast.
Prices in Kelowna, B.C. and Yellowknife booked the biggest discounts between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.
Officials on the West Coast are monitoring the effects of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit off the coast of northern California. In response, a tsunami warning was issued for the Douglas/Lane Line area of Oregon and Davenport, Calif., but the warning was later called off by officials.
Ontario braces for another Alberta Clipper to swing through the region bringing widespread snow. GTA likely to only see flurries, heavier accumulations in the snowbelt and along highway 11. The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power has the details.