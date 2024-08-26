Video: Clearing skies after storms move out
Meteorologist Matt Hoenig says it will be a warmer day Tuesday before more wet weather.
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of some places in western Canada receiving snow before the end of the week
Hurricane Gilma is currently about 1,260 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii. See the latest details and projected path.
The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.
Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest in the Pacific Northwest? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a similar question Monday via social media and provided the main image and a second image showing a portion of the bear in a different location. We’ve provided
It’s been a relatively quiet August across the Atlantic, but things should start heating up as the peak of the season fast approaches
High humidity and a risk for thunderstorms are on tap for Tuesday as we kick off the final week of August.
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.
Liza Phillips was tossing football with her dad and brother at Low Beach in Nantucket when they noticed the shark struggling on the beach.
A risk for tornadoes will accompany the strongest storms that develop on Sunday
Hurricane Hone could bring up to 250 mm of rain to parts of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend
Storms across southern B.C. over the weekend brought record rainfall and strong gusts that brought down trees, damaging homes and vehicles in different parts of the province.A total of 17 communities breaking daily rainfall records, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, as a low-pressure system moved through the region from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. The highest rainfall was recorded in the Agassiz area, which saw 57.5 millimetres of rain on Saturday, beating the previou
When Kitchener, Ont., content creator Karishma Porwal wanted to create a video to explain the relationship between Canada's big banks and fossil fuel investments, she drew in her social media audience using an unlikely reference: Netflix's Perfect Match reality dating series. "Forget the newest season of Perfect Match on Netflix — there's something much more scandalous that you can watch," said Porwal, who goes by @karishmaclimategirl on TikTok, in a video. "The CEOs of Canada's top five banks …
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.
Calgary is under severe water restrictions for the second time this summer as crews work to repair one of the city’s largest water mains. Michael King reports.
Heat waves are sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief.
Watching as the Atlantic basin could spark up some storms by the Labour Day long weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair sought relief from soaring temperatures under misters Monday while some Midwestern schools dismissed classes early or called off sports practices.
Before Hurricane Hone dropped more than a foot of rain across parts of Hawaii, Rainbow Falls was a beautiful waterfall many enjoyed the short hike to see. Less than 24 hours later, the same waterfall was transformed into a raging wall of water.
HONOLULU (AP) — Hone passed south of Hawaii and weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Sunday, dumping so much rain that the National Weather Service called off its red flag warnings that strong winds could lead to wildfires on the drier sides of the islands.