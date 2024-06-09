Video: Clouds and rain this morning, brightening up later
The federal weather agency confirmed Thursday that five tornadoes touched down in central Alberta earlier this week. Tornadoes were reported Monday near the small communities of Edberg and Gadsby. Edberg is 95 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. Gadsby is 160 km southeast of the city. On Thursday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a weather summary confirming that four tornadoes occurred near Edberg within 18 minutes of each other, from 2:38 p.m. to 2:56 p.m. Monday. A to
The lava flow from an active Icelandic volcano again engulfed a road leading to the coastal town of Grindavik and the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa on Saturday, with officials closely monitoring its path. Drone footage captured on the Reykjanes Peninsula shows the steadily advancing flow.
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
You can find five of the world's top 10 largest lakes in North America. But one overseas inland body takes the crown for biggest lake in the world.
Authorities are using boats to patrol the ocean and warning swimmers about sharks this weekend along Florida's Gulf Coast, where a woman and two teenage girls were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday.
A near historic cold vs heat across two neighboring provinces. Here's why with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
CALGARY — Calgary's water conservation efforts have improved but there's still a "high risk" of running dry as crews continue to repair a major water main break over the next five to seven days, city officials said Saturday.
Drenching rains are likely across the southern half of Florida this week
MONTREAL — In Quebec's Laurentians region, a few kilometres from a wildlife reserve and just outside the town of Duhamel, lies a source of one of the world’s most sought after minerals for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries: graphite.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amid Mexico’s heat wave and drought, suffering birds are getting air-conditioning and monkeys with heatstroke are being rescued by non-governmental groups.
Details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
The Canadian freighter M/V Michipicoten collided with an unknown underwater object near Isle Royal on Saturday morning and is limping to port while taking on water.
Scientists found an item widely used in kitchens can absorb planet-heating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, in what they hope will become a low-cost and efficient tool to slow climate change.
(Bloomberg) -- A slump in the price of natural gas and the prospect of a glut in the years ahead is spurring sales of trucks and ships powered by the fuel, hastening a long-term shift away from oil in the top importer.Most Read from BloombergPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkraineThere’s Still a Way to Snag a 3% Mortgage RatePhilippines Rejects ‘Absurd’ Beijing Demand Over South China SeaSaudis Said to Hand
Amid a brutal heat wave, a zoo in Mexico City is cooling down its animals with a special treat. The Chapultepec zoo is giving lions frozen meat popsicles, while monkeys are served a vegetarian option. (AP Video: Martin Silva) (June 8)
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is easing requirements for automakers to increase the fuel efficiency of new cars following industry pushback.Most Read from BloombergPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkraineThere’s Still a Way to Snag a 3% Mortgage RatePhilippines Rejects ‘Absurd’ Beijing Demand Over South China SeaSaudis Said to Hand About 60% of Aramco Offer to ForeignersCarmakers must reach an aver
It was a tale that seemed too good to be true, and in fact, it was: During the devastating 2019-20 Black Summer wildfires in southeastern Australia, false reports circulated that wombats had protected other animals by herding them into their burrows. But like any good fairy tale, the reports did contain an inkling of truth; it turns out that wombat burrows do serve as fireproof refuges for small mammals, birds and reptiles during and after extreme fires. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from t
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about a few showers moving through this weekend
A rare sea turtle that was apparently hit by a boat in South Carolina recovered from its injuries and has been found building a nest in Mexico.