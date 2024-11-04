Video: Cool and cloudy ahead of milder air midweek
Kevin Skarupa has a look at when we could see showers this week.
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
"I can't live in a flood zone where you are constantly having to move out for six or seven months."
Travel issues, ferry delays, and power outages are expected as blustery winds accompany a rainy, snowy storm arriving into Monday
Gulf Coast residents are urged to be aware of a system expected to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane.
MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands and a tropical storm warning for Jamaica were issued as a weather system in the Caribbean is expected to strengthen this week, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
The tropics aren't quieting down just yet as we track two systems, with a possible third disturbance waiting in line, to kick off the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season
Temperatures are heating back up, with 20-degree highs expected but also mid-teen lows. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of this warm-up.
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese nuclear reactor that restarted last week for the first time in more than 13 years after it had survived a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that badly damaged the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant was shut down again Monday due to an equipment problem, its operator said.
With Subtropical Storm Patty churning in the North Atlantic and a soon-to-be Rafael next in line for development, we take a look at the current scenario in the tropics in the final month of the hurricane season
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
EXSHAW, Alta. — Almost every day when Blair Painter drives on the scenic Rocky Mountain highway near his home, the grey asphalt is stained red somewhere along the way.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will on Monday unveil the details of its long-awaited plan to cap emissions of greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector, an idea that the energy industry and some provinces strongly oppose. The Liberal government wants the energy industry - Canada's highest-polluting sector - to cut emissions to 137 million metric tons, 37% below 2022 levels, by 2030. The proposals will bring in a cap-and-trade system that recognizes better-performing companies and gives higher-polluting firms an incentive to invest in pollution-cutting projects, said Hermine Landry, a spokeswoman for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
Some of the biggest Chinese-owned solar factories in Vietnam are cutting production and laying off workers, spurred on by the expansion of U.S. trade tariffs targeting it and three other Southeast Asian countries. Meanwhile, in nearby Indonesia and Laos, a slew of new Chinese-owned solar plants are popping up, out of the reach of Washington's trade protections. Chinese solar firms have repeatedly shrunk output in existing hubs while building new factories in other countries, allowing them to sidestep tariffs and dominate the U.S. and global markets despite successive waves of U.S. tariffs over more than a decade designed to rein them in.
As the price of fuel soared in Ethiopia earlier this year, Dereje Hailu decided to buy an electric car. That aligned with the government's new efforts to phase out gas-powered vehicles. But months later, he is questioning whether it was the right decision.
Angry protestors hurled eggs and mud at Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia as the couple toured the Valencia region of the country, where at least 200 people are dead following devastating flooding.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says strong winds and heavy rain are expected overnight and into Monday for British Columbia's south coast.
MAUMERE, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency said Monday that at least 10 people have died as a series of volcanic eruptions widens on the remote island of Flores.
While many Canadians may not be particularly fond of winter, the season is critical for numerous reasons, especially for the well-being of our wildlife.