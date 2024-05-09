Video: Cool, damp Friday; Showers possible on Mother's Day
Mike Wankum has a look at the forecast for Boston, Massachusetts and New England.
A severe geomagnetic storm could lead to a spectacular aurora borealis showing above the U.S. this weekend. Latest forecast details.
The number of vacant houses in Japan has surged to a record high of nine million – more than enough for each person in New York City – as the east Asian country continues to struggle with its ever-declining population.
A cruise ship sailed into a New York City port with a 44-foot (13-meter) dead whale across its bow, marine authorities said. The whale, identified as an endangered sei whale, was caught on the ship's bow when it arrived at the Port of Brooklyn on Saturday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries spokesperson Andrea Gomez said. A spokesperson for MSC Cruises said the whale was on the MSC Meraviglia, which docked at Brooklyn before sailing to ports in New England and Canada.
Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.
Thunderstorms are expected to rumble their way into parts of southern through Tuesday night, with a chance some could become severe, so make sure you stay alert and be weather-aware
A look at the summary of rain in Alberta this week. Medicine Hat broke a 123-year-old record with 73.3 mm of rain in a single day. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
Scientists spotted the rare animal near a road at night.
Thunderstorms bubbled up across parts of southern Ontario late Tuesday night, with the risk continuing into Wednesday, spreading east into parts of southern Quebec, as well. Be sure to remain weather-aware
The latest survey of Atlantic Ocean conditions off Nova Scotia show after a decade of warming, temperatures on the Scotian Shelf are cooling.The slight climate reversal has scientists asking if this is the beginning of a return to previous norms — or a blip."What remains unknown is whether this is a longer term trend or just short-term variability in our region," said Lindsay Beazley, a Fisheries and Oceans biologist and operational lead for the Maritimes Region Atlantic Zone Monitoring Program.
Temperatures heat up under a high pressure ridge in B.C., with daytime highs expected to hit the 30-degree mark for the first time this year
When temperatures in Cambodia hit a staggering 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in April, Sek Seila, an 11-year-old student studying in the capital Phnom Penh, was promptly sent home from school.
Here's how these top Canadian energy infrastructure stocks could benefit from the AI data centre boom. The post With Natural Gas in Demand, 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Heat Up appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
If you're in the market for a vehicle -- specifically, an EV -- there's both good and bad news. The good news is that a new EV tax credit makes it possible to see your next tax filing include $7,500...
(Bloomberg) -- The floods and severe rainfall that ravaged Southern Brazil are hurting the nation’s powerhouse agricultural sector, with industries from auto manufacturing to banking and insurance also bracing for disruption. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft’s Xbox Is Planning More Cuts After Studio ClosingsAmericans Are Racking Up ‘Phantom Debt’ That Wall Street Can’t TrackStormy Daniels Will Return to Court in Test of Trump’s DemeanorTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialHeav
Whoopi Goldberg asked the ladies if they'd rather be stuck with a man or a bear in the woods.
The Alberta government wants to give itself new powers to speed its response in managing forest fires, floods, droughts and other emergencies.Bill 21, tabled Wednesday by Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis, proposes several amendments to the Emergency Management Act and five other pieces of legislation.If passed, the legislation would also move Alberta's fixed provincial election date to Oct. 18, 2027, about five months later than the currently scheduled date of May 31, 202
Two skiers were killed and one was rescued after an avalanche Thursday in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City. The slide happened after several days of spring snowstorms.
In sweltering Brazil, flooding killed dozens of people and paralyzed a city of about 4 million people. Voters and politicians in India, amid national elections, are fainting in heat that hit as high as 115 degrees (46.3 degrees Celsius). A brutal Asian heat wave has closed schools in the Philippines, killed people in Thailand and set records there and in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Maldives and Myanmar. Record temperatures — especially at night when it just won't cool down — have hit many parts of
Three lion cubs were spotted taking their first steps outside at London Zoo, newly released footage shows.The cubs, born on March 13, had thus far spent most of their time inside with mom Arya.The trio have not yet been gendered or named. The gendering will happen at their first vet check-up, the zoo said.The three cubs are a part of the zoo’s breeding program, which contributes to the conservation of the endangered species. Credit: Zoological Society London (ZSL) via Storyful