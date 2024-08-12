Video: Cooler and cloudy Monday (8-12-24)

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
Forecasters announced a tropical storm watch for Puerto Rico and nearby islands
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Tropical wave in Atlantic could become Tropical Storm Ernesto
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave that could become a tropical depression and possibly a tropical storm named Ernesto.
- The Weather Network
Hurricanes ahead? Experts expect La Niña to emerge by this fall
The latest predictions give a two-in-three chance of La Niña developing by the fall months
- FTW Outdoors
Rare catch in Lake Erie called a ‘unicorn,’ and a fish of a lifetime
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
- The Canadian Press
More than 400 lightning strikes spark eight new wildfires, BC Wildfire Services says
BRITISH COLUMBIA — The agency monitoring wildfires in British Columbia said eight new blazes sprang up in the southern regions of the area served by the Northwest Fire Centre, after more than 400 lightning strikes hit the area on Friday night.
- Business Insider
Fisker owners say they're hunting for parts and struggling to keep their cars on the road after the company's bankruptcy
After the EV startup collapsed, owners who paid as much as $70,000 now find themselves stuck with vehicles that are slowly falling apart.
- Fox Weather
Investigation launched after video appears to show alligator swimming in Lake Erie
What appears to be an alligator was spotted Sunday near swimmers in Erie, Pennsylvania, prompting authorities to look into the reptile’s origins and whereabouts.
- CBC
Endangered butternut trees thriving in western Quebec forest, group says
Disease-resistant seedlings of an endangered tree species are doing well during their first season in a western Quebec forest, according to the conservation group that planted them.Butternut trees are native to Canada and can be found in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. But over the last 30 or so years, canker disease has wiped out 80 per cent of them, said Stephen Woodley, president of Action Chelsea for the Respect of the Environment (ACRE)."In the region, it's been deadly for butternuts. Th
- Global News
Quebec municipalities remain under state of emergency after post-tropical storm Debby
In Quebec, several municipalities remain under a state of emergency after post-tropical storm Debby dumped record amounts of rain across the province. Two days after the storm, thousands of residents remain without electricity and many are just starting to pump out flooded homes and basements. Matilda Cerone reports.
- The Weather Network
All-time records shattered as Canada’s weather turns upside down
An astonishing bevy of rainfall and heat records fell this week as a strange pattern enveloped Canada
- CBC
Jasper, Alta., re-entry details to be announced Monday, mayor says
Residents of Jasper, Alta., will learn Monday when they can return home, according to Mayor Richard Ireland.A monster wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate Jasper National Park ripped through the historic townsite nearly three weeks ago, incinerating about one-third of its homes and businesses.On Monday, members of the unified command, made up of Parks Canada and Municipality of Jasper representatives, will release the date of re-entry and details about how it will work, Ireland announced d
- LA Times
35- to 40-foot fin whale washes up on Torrance Beach; public asked to keep a distance
Lifeguards discovered the whale about 6 p.m. Saturday, located between Redondo Beach and Malaga Cove
- The Canadian Press
Storm dumps intense rainfall on northern Japan, sending some people to shelters
TOKYO (AP) — A slow-moving storm has been dumping intense rains on northern Japan, swelling rivers, sending residents to shelters and disrupting traffic during a Japanese Buddhist holiday week.
- CBC
Journey of once-sunken sailboat reaches end, volunteer salvor feels left high and dry
No good deed goes unpunished. That's how Mark Griffin is feeling after he volunteered for public safety reasons to help raise and haul away a sailboat that sat at the bottom of the St. John River near Browns Flat for months with only the tops of its two masts visible.Griffin, a Canadian Coast Guard contractor, took on the venture last month with hobby diver David Grandy and says it's been an ordeal ever since.He estimates he spent between $5,000 and $10,000 in time, fuel and equipment between Ju
- Yahoo News UK
Maps shows where thunderstorms will hit in coming days
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms amid high temperatures that saw parts of the UK exceed 30C.
- The Canadian Press
Jasper's mayor says date when evacuees can return home will be announced Monday
Jasper's mayor says wildfire evacuees will learn Monday when they will be allowed to return home.
- CBC
Chelsea, Que., issues state of emergency after Friday flooding
The town of Chelsea, Que., has issued a state of emergency after Friday's heavy rainfall.The state of emergency will last 48 hours from about 9 a.m. Saturday, the municipality's mayor, Pierre Guénard, said in a video posted to Facebook.It will allow emergency crews to respond to the damage quickly, Guénard said."We still have many residents that are cut off — their road has been literally cut in half," Guénard said in the video.He's calling for residents to be respectful of workers and heavy mac
- The Canadian Press
Thousands of Quebecers still in the dark as utility restores power after storm
MONTREAL — The lights are back on across much of Quebec, but just under 18,000 residents are still without power two days after the remnants of tropical storm Debby dumped record-breaking amounts of rain on the province.
- Fox Weather
Florida firefighter loses home to Debby storm surge while on duty
Husband, father and firefighter Kyle Moore was dispatched saving Florida residents from Debby’s wrath while his own family and home were also in danger.
- Reuters
People flee wildfire near Athens as it spreads 'like lightning'
VARNAVAS, Greece/ATHENS (Reuters) -Residents fled their homes on Sunday as a fast-moving wildfire outside Athens fuelled by hot, windy weather burned trees, houses and cars and sent smoke clouds over the Greek capital. More than 400 firefighters backed by 16 waterbombing planes and 13 helicopters battled the blaze that broke out at 3 p.m. (midday GMT) and quickly reached the village of Varnavas 35 km (20 miles) north of Athens. Flames turned the sky orange.