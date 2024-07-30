VIDEO: Damage left behind after confirmed tornado hits two Tri-State counties
VIDEO: Damage left behind after confirmed tornado hits two Tri-State counties
VIDEO: Damage left behind after confirmed tornado hits two Tri-State counties
The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”
The screen icon offered both "utmost respect" and "complete disdain" for this question from Entertainment Weekly.
A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a
Aniston plays Alex Levy on the hit AppleTV+ series, which has recently begun filming for its fourth season
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
The video call, which featured celebs like Jeff Bridges and Josh Groban, attracted nearly 200,000 supporters of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.
The Princess of Wales showed off her daring pre-royal wardrobe in London, wearing a sheer backless dress weeks after she rekindled her romance with Prince William in 2007.
Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley captivated fans in a chic beaded bikini as she shared a series of rare holiday photos, wearing her hair in natural curls and going makeup-free
According to the Times, one of the swimmers, Tang Muhan, is on China's team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and expected to compete Thursday.
Blake Lively wore a Michael Kors nude leather laser-cut lace-effect floral pattern dress and flower-stem Christian Louboutin heels to promote 'It Ends With Us.'
The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.
Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou
Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass
President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…
The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.
The comedian also hit Donald Trump's running mate with a brutal home truth following his "childless cat ladies" smear of Democrats, including Kamala Harris.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview on Tuesday claimed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is married to a Jewish man, “doesn’t like Jewish people" and seemed to agree with a radio host who called second gentleman Doug Emhoff “a crappy Jew.”
"There's actually something wrong"
The mother, who has a 4-month-old baby who 'won't take a bottle', talked about her decision to skip the wedding in a recent post on Reddit
A 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted during a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Orlando is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming it was negligent for serving her attacker alcohol and failed to restrain him after he was found to be molesting the teen.