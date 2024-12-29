Video: Dense fog for many before wet weather, milder temperatures move in
Matt Hoenig has a look at when we can expect wet weather before the end of 2024.
The most intense thunderstorms on Saturday will be capable of supporting strong, long-track tornadoes
Get ready for widespread rain and snow to kick off the final weekend of 2024 across British Columbia
Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend
Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around in B.C.
A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year
Watching a threat of freezing rain for eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
FREDERICTON — Some nasty weather is headed toward parts of the Maritimes over the next few days, bringing with it a mix of freezing rain, rain and snow.
More than 50 million people are bracing for severe weather from coast to coast during one of the busiest travel periods of the holiday season.
HOUSTON (AP) — At least two people were killed and six more injured as several tornadoes touched down in Texas and Mississippi on Saturday, damaging homes and flipping vehicles as the storm system moved east across Alabama early Sunday.
A swath of severe weather spawned multiple tornadoes in southeastern Texas Thursday, part of a multi-day severe weather threat sweeping across the South through the end of the week.
Storms are expected to hit a wide swath of the U.S. on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A stormy weather pattern will continue over the next few days across the northwestern U.S., with “heavy” rain expected in Northern California and in the Pacific Northwest,…
A barrage of severe weather sweeping across the Northwest and multiple south-central states could hamper post-holiday travel, forecasters warn.
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Anthony Bordanaro has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
