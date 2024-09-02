Video: Dry workweek followed by more rain next weekend (9-01-24)

WPTZ - Burlington/Plattsburgh

Matt has more.

Latest Stories

  • September Outlook: Summer isn’t done with Canada just yet

    The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada

  • Severe storm risk persists overnight across southern Ontario

    A potent front moving through southern Ontario will lead to nocturnal thunderstorms throughout the region

  • Something’s Poisoning America’s Farms. Scientists Fear ‘Forever’ Chemicals.

    For decades, farmers across America have been encouraged by the federal government to spread municipal sewage on millions of acres of farmland as fertilizer. It was rich in nutrients, and it helped keep the sludge out of landfills. But a growing body of research shows that this black sludge, made from the sewage that flows from homes and factories, can contain heavy concentrations of chemicals thought to increase the risk of certain types of cancer and to cause birth defects and developmental de

  • A celebrity 'Russian spy' whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters

    HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir,” first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.

  • Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical disturbances in Atlantic

    The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Saturday morning it is tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

  • A rare pygmy sperm whale washes up on Newfoundland's shore and leaves its inky mark

    This pygmy sperm whale washed ashore on the Avalon Peninsula, says Julie Huntington, offering scientists a glimpse into the life of the rarely seen creature. (Submitted by Julie Huntington/Lukas Ward)A dead pygmy sperm whale washed up on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula last week, and one conservationist says the creature was still able to mount a type of inky defence.According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the species is usually located in temperate and tropical se

  • Bear attack northwest of Calgary leaves man seriously injured

    One man was taken to hospital with several severe injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Rocky View County, about 53 kilometres northwest of Calgary on Sunday morning, according to Alberta EMS.Alberta RCMP, along with Alberta Fish and Wildlife and EMS responded to a call at around 10:20 a.m. just north of the intersection of Range Road 34 and Township Road 274.Mounties said the injuries could be life threatening.According to a spokesperson with the RCMP, the female grizzly bear was w

  • Rare desert rains may have stifled Atlantic hurricanes—for now

    Unusual bouts of rain falling over the Sahara Desert are likely linked to the tropics falling unusually quiet through most of August

  • 33,000 mussels were carefully moved by hand from site of Montreal's new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

    Teams of biologists have relocated more than 33,000 freshwater mussels from the construction site of the new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, which will connect Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion.A relocation operation of this scale is unprecedented for a Quebec construction site.Construction of the bridge began in late 2023, north of the current bridge. But before that work started, biologists were cataloguing the mussel population in the area.Studies conducted in 2019 and 2020 confirmed the pre

  • Three areas in Atlantic being monitored for potential tropical development

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping its eyes on a few disturbances for potential tropical development, but it’s the one swirling a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic that is the primary focus for forecasters.

  • 6 Most Expensive Car Repairs for Hybrids and EVs

    Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you shave down your gas budget and reduce fossil fuel's impact on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested EVs cost less to...

  • China’s Troubled Solar Sector May Be Nearing a Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s solar manufacturers have just been through a bloodbath of an earnings season, but there are tentative signs the massive glut that’s plaguing the industry could be starting to ease. Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsLongi Green Energy Techn

  • BC locks in on hot and stormy weather

    A ridge will keep temperature hot across the interior which will help fuel the risk for thunderstorms on Monday

  • Things To Do Sunday 9-1-24

    Things To Do Sunday 9-1-24

  • Q&A: What will more bears mean for a unique habitat near Edmonton?

    An Alberta researcher has received a major funding boost to study how black bears are recolonizing the Beaver Hills Biosphere, a distinct geographic area 40 kilometres east of Edmonton.Sandra MacDougall, a biology instructor at Red Deer Polytechnic, was recently awarded a grant of $426,000 to amplify her research on how quickly the bear population is increasing in the area.A major goal of the study will be to track the movements of the bears through the increased use of radio collars and to find

  • Everyone wants a plug-in hybrid, and it's sending prices soaring

    Plug-in hybrid prices are on the rise at the same time EV prices are coming down.

  • Storm floods northern Philippine regions, including capital, disrupting schools, work and travel

    A slow-moving storm unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, prompting authorities to suspend classes and government work in the capital region and warn thousands of residents to prepare to evacuate from flood-prone villages along a key river. Tropical Storm Yagi was blowing over the coastal waters of Vinzons town in Camarines Norte province, southeast of Manila, on Monday with sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers (47 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 90 kph (56 mph), according to the weather bureau. The storm, locally called Enteng, was moving northwestward at 10 kph (6 mph) near the eastern coast of the main northern region of Luzon, where the weather bureau warned of possible flash floods and landslides in mountainous provinces.

  • September starts sunny, with cooler temps ahead

    September starts sunny, with cooler temps ahead

  • Scientists Discover Ancient Viruses Frozen in Glacier

    On Ice When analyzing core samples from an ancient Tibetan glacier, scientists found remnants of more than 1,700 viruses, most of which had never been seen before. As Ohio State University explained in a press release about the new findings from Tibet's massive Guliya Glacier — which was also the source of another trove of […]

  • Thailand wages war against 'alien' tilapia fish

    The invasive blackchin tilapia has spread to 17 provinces, threatening agriculture.