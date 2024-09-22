Video: Fall-like temperatures for week ahead in Mass.
David Williams has a look at the forecast for Boston, Massachusetts and New England.
A brief dose of Arctic air brought Canada its chilliest temperature so far this season, with snow following not far behind
A powerful, early-season atmospheric river is targeting the North Coast of British Columbia this week, with forecasts calling for a Category 5 –– the highest on the scale.
Two weather systems in the Atlantic Ocean have the attention of the National Hurricane Center, but it’s the system in the Caribbean Sea with a projected path that includes the United States that is the most concerning.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — On an island of windswept tundra in the Bering Sea, hundreds of miles from mainland Alaska, a resident sitting outside their home saw — well, did they see it? They were pretty sure they saw it.
U.S. Gulf travellers beware: A tropical depression is likely to form in the coming days as a disturbance moves slowly across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico through the end of this week
A plume of moisture is targeting the B.C. coast that has roots in southeast Asia. Get the details with meteorologist Laura Power
Officials still know little about the extent of the Portuguese Bend land movement on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, leaving residents in a torturous limbo.
Residents of a town affected by the construction of the Site C dam are set to vote on whether their district should borrow nearly $5 million to pay for a new water treatment plant.Hudson's Hope, B.C., with a population of about 850, is located on the banks of the Peace River, about 85 kilometres upriver from the new dam.In recent years, with the construction of Site C, residents have faced issues and uncertainty with tap water quality related to dam construction, including a two-month-long "do n
Gendarmes and volunteers are helping local people clear mud from their homes and recover from the devastating impact of the extreme weather.
A large black bear was seen strolling on a busy California beach and taking a dip in Lake Tahoe in late August, as onlookers kept their distance.Video captured by Lisa Martin shows the bear swimming near the shore. Other footage verified by Storyful shows people watching in fascination as the bear walks down the beach.Black bears, which are the only bear species living in California, can range in color from black to cinnamon or blond, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). The large mammals may cause concern as they become habituated and lose their fear of humans.CDFW advised anyone who may encounter a bear to keep a safe distance, not run or make eye contact, and let the bear leave on its own. Credit: Lisa Martin via Storyful
A wet weekend ahead will leave certain cities along the B.C. coastline with upwards of 100 mm of rainfall
Flood damages occurred when 8 inches of rain fell on July 16.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — “Paper or plastic” will no longer be a choice at grocery store checkout lines in California under a new law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans all plastic shopping bags.
The rains have caused floods and landslides in the coastal quake-hit region of Ishikawa in northern Japan.
The Bearspaw south feeder main has been reconnected to Calgary's water distribution system, city reservoirs have been filled and all water use restrictions have been lifted, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said at a news conference Sunday morning.Outdoor water restrictions have been in effect since the feeder main, which distributes most of Calgary's treated water, was shut down at the end of August for additional, urgent repairs following its rupture on June 5.Since that rupture, Calgary — and the s
The U.S. clean hydrogen sector is poised for significant growth, driven in part by its potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in hard-to-abate industries such as transportation and chemical production. […]
The first of multiple, moisture-infused systems will usher in fall in B.C. this weekend, bringing up to 100 mm for parts of the coast. Flooding concerns will arise in some areas
Cold Hard Facts A team of scientists have been closely monitoring the Thwaites — or "Doomsday" — glacier in Antarctica since 2018. Now, they're summarizing the findings of their six year project, The International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration, and the outlook, they conclude, is "grim." Their latest understanding is that the Thwaites will melt at an […]
An eyewall replacement cycle can determine a looming hurricane's impacts at landfall
In November, clocks will turn back by an hour and millions of Americans will gain an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends.