Video: Fall-like temperatures for week ahead in Mass.

A large black bear was seen strolling on a busy California beach and taking a dip in Lake Tahoe in late August, as onlookers kept their distance.Video captured by Lisa Martin shows the bear swimming near the shore. Other footage verified by Storyful shows people watching in fascination as the bear walks down the beach.Black bears, which are the only bear species living in California, can range in color from black to cinnamon or blond, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). The large mammals may cause concern as they become habituated and lose their fear of humans.CDFW advised anyone who may encounter a bear to keep a safe distance, not run or make eye contact, and let the bear leave on its own. Credit: Lisa Martin via Storyful