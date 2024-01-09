Video: Fierce storm pushes through overnight (01-09-24)

CBC

Zoe Ireland-Meklensek, 13, and her friend Emma Bassermann, 14, were catching their last wave of the day on a Barbados beach last Wednesday when they heard something in the distance."I overheard a faint call for help," said Zoe.Both teens are strong swimmers from Montreal, and what happened next earned them recognition as a pair of heroes. That faint call for help was from a woman who was drowning. "So I went to her," Zoe said.The woman was struggling in the current. She told the teen that her hu