Video Filmed Before Trump Shooting Shows Rooftop Where Suspect Found

Former President Donald Trump was hit by gunfire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13.

Footage recorded by @croftgirl01 shows the crowd at the rally before the shooting took place, including a glimpse of the nearby rooftop where a person in grey camouflage, believed to be the suspect, was found.

Trump was shot in the ear, he later confirmed via Truth Social.

The Secret Service confirmed one spectator was killed and two others were injured in the shooting,

The shooter was