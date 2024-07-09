Video: Flash flooding likely later Wednesday (7-9-24)

Latest Stories
- LA Times
Motorcycle tour of Death Valley turns fatal as thermometer cracks 128 degrees
As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.
- The Canadian Press
'Nobody has these stories': Canada's longest river at record low levels
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
- The Weather Network
Leftovers from Beryl to soak southern Ontario and Quebec with heavy rain
Southern Ontario and Quebec will be hit with the remnant moisture from what was once Hurricane Beryl this week, bringing heavy downpours and a risk of thunderstorms
- The Weather Network
Heat builds across Alberta, with 'ring of fire' setup bringing severe storm risk
Storms coined the "ring of fire" are going to circle around a strong ridge of high pressure in the West that is allowing for hot temperatures and a humid air mass to push into Alberta
- Tacoma News Tribune
One of the worst invasive species threatens WA waters. Here’s what to do if you see it
There’s a hotline that beachgoers can call if they find one of the creatures.
- Business Insider
Florida residents were shocked to see a manatee swimming in their human-made lake. A biologist thinks she knows how it got there.
Residents living near an artificial lake in Florida noticed a manatee swimming in it. Manatees typically swim near the coast and in rivers, not lakes.
- The Canadian Press
Persistent heat wave in the US shatters new records, causes deaths in the West and grips the East
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. persisted on Sunday, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures that caused the death of a motorcyclist in Death Valley and held the East in its hot and humid grip.
- The Weather Network - Video
Beryl's remnants bring summer soaker to Ontario and Quebec with 50+mm of rain possible
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest forecast for thunderstorms today, and the the rainfall outlook for Ontario and Quebec.
- CBC
Province orders conservation authorities to drop wetlands mapping plans
The Ontario government has ordered three conservation authorities in the eastern part of the province to suspend plans for updated wetlands mapping after some landowners complained the process caught them by surprise. One of the conservation authorities had appeared to cite new provincial regulations as an impetus for the project. But in an emailed statement to CBC last week, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said mapping updates were never the intention of the regulatory changes. The prov
- The Canadian Press
Heat records tumble in B.C. as forecast brings new wildfire concerns
VANCOUVER — It was so hot on Sunday in Cache Creek, B.C., that only a "big, cold shower" could bring relief, Chandrika Dasi said.
- People
Hikers Find German Shepherd Dog with His Mouth 'Cruelly Zip Tied Shut' Abandoned in Calif. Canyon
In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are offering a reward for information that leads to the individual who dumped the dog in the remote location
- GOBankingRates
6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
- CBC
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring downpours to Ottawa-Gatineau
The tropical storm that's battered parts of the Caribbean and Texas has the potential to bring torrential downpours to eastern Ontario and Gatineau later this week, Environment Canada says. On Monday afternoon, the agency issued special weather statements warning that rain associated with Hurricane Beryl could begin Tuesday night or Wednesday locally and may persist into Thursday.Rainfall could reach rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour at times, with localized rainfall totals possibly topping 50 mm. A
- CNN
Death Valley sets a new daily record with a searing 128 degrees as West Coast heat wave drags on
Extremely dangerous heat is dragging on in the West along with heat and humidity in the eastern US.
- The Canadian Press
Heat warnings expand in British Columbia as heat wave intensifies
VANCOUVER — A heat wave has settled in, bringing scorching temperatures across more than 40 regions in British Columbia.
- CBC
What happens to your green bin materials? We toured Yellowknife's compost facility to find out
Chris Vaughn uses a bare hand to dig into a pile of organics that have been curing at Yellowknife's landfill for a few months. He pulls back finished compost, partly decomposed wood chips, and a plastic spoon. "This is the annoying stuff," he said, grabbing an old shampoo bottle. The spoon and the bottle aren't the weirdest things to have been thrown into the city's green bins. But Vaughn, the city's manager of solid waste and sustainability, doesn't think it's a reason to despair about the qual
- The Canadian Press
Elephants trample a Spanish tourist to death in South Africa. He left a car to take photos
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
- The Weather Network
Long-duration heat event ramps up in B.C. with hotter temperatures
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
- Global News
Extreme heat becoming the usual for summer in Western Canada
The potentially dangerous heatwave in Western Canada is only going to get worse in the coming days with Environment Canada issuing more warnings on Sunday evening. And with heat there is often fire. Dan Spector has more on the weather picture which is especially bad south of the border.
- Bloomberg
Houston Has 154,000-Gallon Sewage Spill After Power Outage
(Bloomberg) -- Houston warned residents that 154,000 gallons of “domestic wastewater” spilled in the downtown area after Hurricane Beryl dumped heavy rain and cut power to much of the metropolitan area.Most Read from BloombergSaudis Warned G-7 Over Russia Seizures With Debt Sale ThreatHurricane Beryl Makes a Mockery of Texas Climate DeniersMicrosoft Orders China Staff to Use iPhones for Work and Drop AndroidS&P 500 Holds Gains as Fed Bets Steady on Powell: Markets WrapBiden’s Biggest Donors Left