Video: Frigid and sunny before chance for snow
Matt Hoenig has a look at how long bitter cold sticks around.
Folks heading south of the border this season could see a season influenced by a La Niña-like pattern
Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…
Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.
President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a three-word energy policy: “Drill, baby, drill.” But with about a month to go until inauguration, early glimpses at his cabinet picks for energy and the environment suggest it’s not going to be that easy.
Forget the cautionary tale of Icarus. NASA's daring Parker Solar Probe is gearing up to fly into the Sun to glean the secrets of our star's megahot winds, Ars Technica reports. Ever since it launched in 2018, the tiny spacecraft, which weighs less than a ton, has been continuously bounding through our solar system and performing flybys of the Sun, reaching record breaking speeds. But on Christmas eve, the orbiter will make its closest approach yet, coming within 3.8 million miles of the solar su
Forecasters around the world are awaiting the return of La Niña. The arrival of the climate phenomenon caused by cooling ocean waters can have big impacts on Prairie winter weather. But CBC's weather specialist Ethan Williams says La Niña may not pack the same punch this time around.
Large storms swirled on either side of Canada today as frigid air swept North America for the first day of winter
EDMONTON — The Alberta government has announced plans to ban new mountaintop removal and open-pit coal developments on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains, but the new rules wouldn't apply to advanced projects like a contentious mine proposed for the Crowsnest Pass.
Across Canada, much of the country is under winter weather advisories for the holiday season. Anthony Farnell looks at the wind chills and heavy snow expected for the Atlantic and eastern provinces, and the rainstorms forecasted for B.C.'s coast.
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
Nathan Coleman reports from Atlantic Canada after an overnight snowstorm dropped over 20 cm of snow in many areas.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida agriculture suffered more than $190 million in losses from Hurricane Milton, making it the costliest for farmers and ranchers of three cyclones that pummeled the state in 2024, according to University of Florida researchers.
The albatross is one of nature's most impressive flyers, soaring effortlessly over the ocean for days or weeks at a time, often without flapping its wings for hours. These majestic seabirds are built for gliding across vast distances as they search for food and connect distant parts of the world.
A strong storm is expected across Atlantic Canada this weekend bringing a wintry-mix and strong winds. Details with Melinda Singh.
A high-impact winter storm snarled travel throughout Atlantic Canada overnight Friday and into Saturday
Bushfires in Australia's Victoria state burnt out of control on Saturday, with authorities issuing an evacuation order at the highest danger rating for hundreds of residents in the state's west. The alert was for an area near the Grampians National Park, about 241km (149 miles) west of state capital Melbourne, and included rural towns such as Halls Gap, population 495. Authorities have warned of a high-risk bush fire season this Australian summer after several quiet seasons compared with the 2019-2020 "Black Summer" fires that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.
Satellite observations have revealed the Greenland ice sheet’s rapid thinning, which has accelerated as the planet warms
MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) — The federal government has dropped huge gates at the mouths of three inlets, as well as internal waterway barriers from a plan to protect New Jersey's back bays from the type of catastrophic flooding they endured during Superstorm Sandy.
A significant pre-Christmas storm will snarl weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces
In a world where the climate is increasingly hot and volatile, farmers are having trouble keeping their crops cool. A startup founded in Saudi Arabia thinks it might have a solution.