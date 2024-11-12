Video: Full sunshine on Wednesday (11-12-24)

Latest Stories
- CBC
Top Trump White House pick has strong view on Canada's government. It's not flattering
The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st
- People
Padma Lakshmi Says She's 'Fully in Command' of Her Body as She Makes Daring Pirelli Calendar Debut (Exclusive)
Lakshmi also tells PEOPLE why it was important for her daughter, Krishna, 14, to see the images: "I want her to see womanhood in all its stages"
- CBC
Body found in Montreal nature park was that of kidnapped cryptocurrency influencer, police say
Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi
- InStyle
Megan Fox Announces Pregnancy By Posing Nude While Covered in Black Paint
She debuted her baby bump with an emotional nod to Machine Gun Kelly.
- LA Times
She heard knocking beneath the floor of her home for weeks. Police make a disturbing discovery
For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.
- People
Angelina Jolie Dances in Sexy Black Bra and Vibrant Red Lipstick in New Tom Ford Beauty Campaign — Watch!
The star pays "cinematic homage to feminine beauty and its power" in the new campaign for Tom Ford's Runway Lip Color
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Warns ‘Horrible’ Donald Trump Jr. Over 1 Word He Should ‘Never’ Use
The late night host tore into the son of the president-elect over a “bold” social media post.
- HuffPost
Authoritarianism Expert Shatters A Trump ‘Illusion’: ‘One Of The Biggest Scams Of All’
Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.
- The Independent
Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration
Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet
- CBC
Kamala Harris drinks wine and plays Connect 4 in joyful post-election pic posted by her niece
What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the
- InStyle
Princess Anne Changed Her Hair for the First Time in 5 Decades
The subtle transformation might make you do a double take.
- The Daily Beast
Musk Turning Himself Into the ‘Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave’ at Mar-a-Lago
After all that election night excitement, it seems Elon Musk just doesn’t want to go home. Multiple sources have told CNN that amid the post-victory buzz around Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO has been at Donald Trump’s Florida resort almost every single day over the past week, with Instagram posts under the location tag showing him dining with the president-elect and his wife on Sunday, as well as spending time on the grounds with his son over the weekend. “Dining with him on the patio at times, toda
- Business Insider
US Navy destroyers unscathed after fighting off a complex attack of cruise and ballistic missiles and exploding drones
The Houthis launched a complex attack consisting of anti-ship missiles and drones, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.
- InStyle
Taylor Swift Politely Checked Her Security Guard's Manners at the Chiefs Game
Please and thank you.
- People
Queen Elizabeth’s Final Diary Entry — Written Just Two Days Before Her Death — Contained Only Five Words
Royal biographer Robert Hardman reveals what was said in the updated version of “Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story”
- The Conversation
US election pollsters were actually a lot closer than people think – John Curtice
Now that almost all votes have been counted it’s clear how close this race really was.
- HuffPost
'No Way': Ex-DOJ Official Names 1 Issue Where Trump Will Lose 'Every Day' In Court
Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.
- USA TODAY
Elon Musk responds after Chloe Fineman alleges he made her 'burst into tears' on 'SNL'
The Tesla boss weighed in after "SNL" cast member Chloe Fineman said he treated her poorly behind the scenes of the sketch show.
- HuffPost
‘Tough Break’: Stephen Colbert Trolls Kari Lake With A Brutal ‘Job’ Reminder
The “Late Show” host mocked the conspiracy theorist and election denier.
- Simply Recipes
This Is the Best Cut of Beef, According to Anthony Bourdain
I spoke with three chefs for advice on cooking this special steak.