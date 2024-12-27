Video of Greater Cincinnati delivery driver receiving massive holiday tip goes viral
Video of Greater Cincinnati delivery driver receiving massive holiday tip goes viral
Video of Greater Cincinnati delivery driver receiving massive holiday tip goes viral
It's probably not the way they wanted to spend their Christmas Eve.
"Cooking and cooking for holidays. Too exhausting. Yes, I like my food better. So do they. Let them cook it."
‘Forrest Gump’ star made a surprise ‘SNL’ appearance to induct host Martin Short into the show’s five-timers club
"Here's to fresh starts and beautiful moments," the singer wrote as he shared a photo of his family's Christmas celebrations
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of lighting a woman on fire on a New York City subway and fanning the flames as she burned to death made his first appearance in court this week, while authorities were yet to publicly identify the victim.
Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt got engaged over the holiday, the network announced Thursday. “We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the two said in a statement, according to Fox. While neither has mentioned the engagement on social media as of Thursday night, Earhardt did post a picture to Instagram on Christmas of she, Hannity and some family members.
Peter Phillips' daughter stunned in her mother Autumn Phillips' festive coat as she joined her family for the Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham – see photos
" 'Twas the night before Christmas," she wrote in the caption
"Two weeks before Christmas, I found my husband, Ted, lying on the ground of our brand-new home... unable to move."
The 'Flip Off' star marked the holiday with a series of posts on social media
Meek’s professional acting credits date back to 2014, when he starred in the television movie 'The Santa Con,' starring Melissa Joan Hart
The former couple reunited to exchange presents ahead of the holiday.
The sweet moment took place during the yearly royal outing to Sandringham for a church service
Marisa Shumaker posted a TikTok explaining the real-life Christmas miracle she experienced, which has since gone viral
The actress shares daughters Grier, 18, and Rowan, 21, with longtime husband Chris Henchy
The singer and actress shared the cozy clip on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Dec. 24
The couple and their seven kids shared scenes from their Christmas celebration, two days after the official end of the Rust criminal case
The Giudice girls made some bold style statements with their Christmas fits
The mom explained why sticking to the consequences of her daughter's action through the holiday was important to her
A train driver's suicide caused widespread delays on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day in France, with some 3,000 passengers affected during the busy holiday period. The suicide by a train driver on the job has caused widespread delays in France's rail traffic, operator SNCF said Wednesday.Some 3,000 train passengers have been affected by delays in services between Paris and southeastern France that started Tuesday and spilled over into Wednesday.Around 10 high-speed (TGV) trains were delayed