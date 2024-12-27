Video of Greater Cincinnati delivery driver receiving massive holiday tip goes viral

The Daily Beast

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt got engaged over the holiday, the network announced Thursday. “We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the two said in a statement, according to Fox. While neither has mentioned the engagement on social media as of Thursday night, Earhardt did post a picture to Instagram on Christmas of she, Hannity and some family members.