Video: Gusty winds continue overnight into Sunday morning
Video: Gusty winds continue overnight into Sunday morning
Video: Gusty winds continue overnight into Sunday morning
Grab your coats—and possibly your shovels, too. The coldest air of the season is looming over a large swath of Canada to end the month
Winter is waking up in Ontario, with a much colder pattern and snow on the horizon
New wind warnings and special weather statements have been issued across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., bringing the risk of more power outages and travel disruption, CBC News climate and science specialist Darius Mahdavi tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot. Winds are expected to peak through Friday afternoon and evening.
Environment Canada says a new fall storm will bring winds gusting up to 110 km/h to British Columbia's coast Friday, potentially causing more outages and travel disruption.The forecaster has issued wind warnings or special weather statements across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., saying a low pressure system deepening off the Washington coast is moving northwards.Winds are expected to peak Friday afternoon and evening, before easing overnight or early Saturday. Environment Canada said it does
Cold Arctic air decends southward impacts majority of Canadian cities. How long will this last? More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Snowfall warnings span parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan, with another potent snowstorm set to hit just about every major city across the region
The pre-dinosaur fossils, dating back to the Permian period, include footprints and tail marks from at least five species, plant impressions, wave ripples, and even raindrops.
Two men have been killed in separate crashes on the roads on Saturday morning.
Cleanup is still underway in Nanaimo in the wake of a "bomb cyclone" that began battering Vancouver Island late Tuesday. Environment Canada warns that another storm is approaching southwestern B.C. While the storm is forecast to be less intense than the previous one, it still has the potential to cause damage and slow down cleanup efforts. Claire Palmer reports.
Major snow storm impacting the prairies is expected to bring major travel delays and a lot of shoveling. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Donald Trump assigned Doug Burgum a singular mission in nominating the governor of oil-rich North Dakota to lead an agency that oversees a half-billion acres of federal land and vast areas offshore: “Drill baby drill.”
Another Atlantic rain-maker moves in for the weekend, with heavy rain, blustery winds, and even some slushy snow for some, prompting warnings across parts of the East Coast.
The Greater Toronto Area was blanketed with gains between three and four cents per litre.
A developing storm system forecast to swing off the Oregon and Washington coastline on Friday will add to the region's weather woes.
(Bloomberg) -- While President-elect Donald Trump has yet to take office, his promise to roll back climate legislation is helping inspire a new generation of green-minded progressives.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Underground Steam System May Be Key to a Greener FutureNYC Gets Historic Push for 80,000 Homes With $5 Billion PledgeTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldNYC Mayor Adams Names Jessi
Between 30-60 mm of rain takes aim at parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend, with the threat for some slushy snow accumulations across higher terrain, as well
USA TODAY looked at weather records for small towns and big cities to determine the snowiest spots in the nation.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of conservation groups and Native American tribal citizens on Friday called on President Joe Biden to designate nearly 140,000 acres of rugged, scenic Badlands as North Dakota's first national monument, a proposal several tribal nations say would preserve the area's indigenous and cultural heritage.
Saskatchewan road crews and residents alike are getting ready for another icy blast of winter this weekend.Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings on Friday for much of south and central Saskatchewan.The weather agency says a developing low-pressure system over Montana will spread a large area of heavy snow across southern Saskatchewan Saturday.Accumulations of 15-25 centimetres are in the forecast for many areas.Environment Canada issued a snow warning for a wide swath of Saskatchewan and A
Gorilla at Calgary Zoo died after worker mistakenly activated wrong door, zoo officials say