Video of Havilah burned by Borel Fire

A once-active teen has been left wheelchair-bound after spontaneously developing a painful condition dubbed "suicide disease". Izzy Clements, 14, had just started in year eight when she found herself experiencing headaches and sickness - which grew so severe she lost 10kg in two weeks. Doctors couldn't work out what was wrong for months - then Izzy, a once-keen gymnast, dancer and horse rider, grew weaker and began suffering with leg pain. The teen, from Leicester, had to drop out of school and ended up in a wheelchair due to the constant pain that was so severe it would even cause panic attacks. Eventually doctors questioned if she had complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) - dubbed the "suicide disease" as the pain has previously driven patients to attempt to take their own lives. Fundraiser for Izzy's treatment: https://gofund.me/795d6cb3