Video: Hazy, hot and humid week ahead (6-16-24)

- CNN
This part of the US is at highest risk for a devastating tsunami
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
- The Weather Network
Canada is divided by steep temperature contrast this week
It's a tale of two different climates across Canada this week. Those in Western Canada will need to break out their jackets while Eastern Canada will be sweating through a dangerous heat dome
- USA TODAY
Watch rare birth of twin elephant calves in Thailand as baby girl surprises everyone
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
- BBC
How a Kenyan farmer became a champion of climate change denial
A Kenyan farmer has caught the eye of climate change deniers worldwide. But what is driving him?
- GOBankingRates
6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
- The Weather Network
Chilly pattern brings stormy, snowy weekend to B.C.
The final weekend of spring will bring chilly, snowy conditions to parts of the West Coast as an active storm track blankets the region
- CBC
Annapolis Valley canal reopened for recreation after community pushes back
For decades, swimmers and walkers have enjoyed the White Rock canal in the Annapolis Valley with little concern for the hydroelectric dam downstream. However, Nova Scotia Power briefly cut off public access earlier this month to begin installing a fence at the site. Julie Harrington, who lives in Gaspereau, N.S., walks her dog along the trail year-round and swims in the canal on hot summer days. She said the community was upset by the closure of the recreation area on Nova Scotia Power property.
- The Weather Network
Temperatures get cranked in Central Canada as extreme heat moves in
Folks in Ontario and Quebec will want to avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors this week, especially if they are vulnerable to the heat, as temperatures and humidity will soar to dangerous values
- The Weather Network - Video
Dangerous heat dome this week across Ontario and Quebec
Heat warnings in effect across Ontario & Quebec with dangerous heat and humidex on the way for a long stretch of 5-7 days. Thunderstorm threat also builds this week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- Miami Herald
Disturbance off coast could prompt more showers as waterlogged South Florida recovers
Here’s what to know.
- The Canadian Press
New signs warning of great white sharks in the works for some East Coast beaches
HALIFAX — There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
- USA TODAY
Concerns grow as 'gigantic' bird flu outbreak runs rampant in US dairy herds
As the bird flu outbreak expands into dairy farms, worries grow about dangers to humans and potential links to climate change.
- The Weather Network - Video
Heat dome headed to eastern Canada, what is this weather phenomenon?
What is a heat dome? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet joins Rachel Schoutsen to break down the hot, hot weather heading to parts of Canada this week, as well as what the rest of Canada will experience.
- CBC
Wildfire less than 1 kilometre from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., as evacuation flights continue
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.The wildfire threatening Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., is now less than a kilometre away from the community.In an update at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, N.W.T. Fire said there is a high probability of structure loss in the community overnight.The fire has not yet reached the airport road, but that could happen overnight, according to fire information officer Mike Westwick.The fire, which was about five hectares earl
- Fox Weather
Venomous snake bites dog at Connecticut state park, prompting risky mountaintop rescue
A dog in Connecticut faced a risky mountaintop rescue after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake.
- Canadian Press Videos
World Sea Turtle Day: Injured turtles are nursed back to health in Italy
In Italy, severely wounded loggerhead turtles are being nursed back to health at a special hospital for marine creatures on the Adriatic coast. (AP Video: Sara Lemlem)
- The Canadian Press
Much of US braces for extreme weather, from southern heat wave to possible snow in the Rockies
After days of intense flooding in Florida, that state and many others are bracing for an intense heat wave, while the Pacific Northwest will experience unseasonably cold weather and there is a potential for late-season snow in the Rocky Mountains early next week.
- The Weather Network
Storm, wind potential reignites in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario
The threat of severe weather will return to northwestern Ontario on Sunday, bringing the potential for heavy rain, strong winds and hail. Residents should stay alert and prepare for sudden weather changes
- CBC
Coastal Shell facility to end operations Sunday, citing financial trouble
A shellfish disposal facility that's been subject to complaints and legal action over its odour will cease operations in eastern New Brunswick on Sunday.That's according to a letter from Coastal Shell general manager Jamie Goguen to notify processors who rely on the plant near Richibucto. Nat Richard, executive director of the Lobster Processors Association in New Brunswick, confirmed about 10 of his members received the letter announcing the facility closure."We had no advance notice," Richard
- CBC
Living shoreline project takes shape at Lake Banook
A living shoreline is being installed at part of Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., partly with the aim of helping filter contaminants that would otherwise end up in the water.The work being done at Birch Cove Park includes installing a fence made from trees to help protect the perimeter of the living shoreline. Native species such as red osier dogwood and willow will be planted to encourage biodiversity.Elizabeth Montgomery, the water resources specialist with the Halifax Regional Municipality's e