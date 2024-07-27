Video: Hazy sunshine continues Sunday (7-27-24)

Latest Stories
- BBC
First images of Jasper after 100m high wildfire hit
The fierce wildfire in the Canadian town of Jasper melted cars to the road and turned homes to ash.
- The Canadian Press
Fire numbers fall in B.C. as blaze near Golden destroys homes, spurs evacuation
Three employees at Canadian Timberframes near Golden, B.C., had no warning when a nearby wildfire jumped the Columbia River and "barrelled through" nearby homes, the company's co-owner said.
- BBC
'Monster' fires may have destroyed half of historic Canadian town
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.
- The Weather Network
Tornado watches issued in northwestern Ontario amid severe storm potential
Residents across northwestern Ontario are advised to monitor the forecast closely as severe weather, including the potential for a tornado, is expected to continue into Saturday evening. Check back regularly for updates.
- The Weather Network - Video
This typhoon could alter your weather to start August
Typhoon Gaemi is on track to move into the jetstream, impacting our weather here in Canada as we head into the first week of August.More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- Global News
Jasper wildfire: Firefighters face dangerous escalation
With a massive wildfire burning through Jasper National Park, firefighters from around the world and the Canadian Armed Forces are on their way to try to save as much of the park and townsite as possible. Neetu Garcha looks at what emergency crews on the frontlines are facing.
- The Weather Network
Typhoon set to bring a warm start to August for parts of Canada
We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific
- The Canadian Press
Firefighters get some help from cooler temperatures after California's largest wildfire explodes
FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters battling a wildfire in Northern California received some help from the weather Saturday hours after it exploded in size, scorching an area greater than the size of Los Angeles. The blaze was one of several tearing through the western United States and Canada, fueled by wind and heat.
- The Canadian Press
Life and death in the heat. What it feels like when Earth's temperatures soar to record highs
BENI MELLAL, Morocco (AP) — In the unrelenting heat of Morocco’s Middle Atlas, people were sleeping on rooftops. Hanna Ouhbour needed refuge too, but she was outside a hospital waiting for her diabetic cousin who was in a room without air conditioning.
- USA TODAY
National Hurricane Center tracking 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is tracking an 'area of disturbed weather' in the central Atlantic but don't expect it to survive Saharan dust.
- Associated Press
More than 350 structures were destroyed by Jasper wildfire in the Canadian Rockies, officials say
A wildfire in Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies this week destroyed more than 350 structures but all of the critical infrastructure is intact, officials said Friday. Parks Canada said out of a total of 1,113 structures within the town, 358 have been destroyed. Mayor Richard Ireland said all of the critical infrastructure has been saved.
- Reuters Videos
Alberta premier holds back tears as wildfire rages
STORY: DANIELLE SMITH: “To those in Alberta and around the world who have experienced the magic of Jasper... The magic is not lost and it never will be.” Alberta premier Danielle Smith choked back tears at a news conference Thursday as she described the impact of a raging wildfire that has devastated the western Canadian tourist town of Jasper."We're seeing potentially 30 to 50% structural damage… We don't know particularly which structures have been damaged and which ones have been destroyed. But that's going to be a significant rebuild and significant displacement for a long period of time."Jasper is in the middle of mountainous Jasper National Park, in the province of Alberta. The town and the park, which draw more than 2 million tourists a year, were evacuated on Monday, when officials estimated there were up to 10,000 people in the town and an additional 15,000 visitors in the park.One major concern for responders is if the fire damages the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which carries hundreds of thousands of barrels per day of oil from Edmonton to Vancouver.Alberta Wildfire Information Unit Manager Christie Tucker: "There are 176 wildfires burning in the forest protection area of Alberta, 54 of those are out of control, 50 are being held and 69 are under control...”According to Parks Canada, the Jasper fire was caused by a lightning strike on Monday afternoon and fueled by strong winds.Environment Canada is forecasting rain for Thursday, which might help firefighters.The Jasper fire could be one of the most damaging in Alberta since a 2016 blaze that hit the oil town of Fort McMurray, forcing the evacuation of all 90,000 residents and destroying 10% of all structures in the city.
- The Weather Network
Tornado watch issued for northwest Ontario on Friday evening
A tornado watch is in effect for northwestern Ontario on Friday evening
- Reuters Videos
Olympic fans brave the rain for opening ceremony
STORY: :: Olympic spectators brave the rain to catch a glimpse of the opening ceremony in Paris:: July 26, 2024"Rain, snow, sleet, we're going to be there. We're going to be supporting our countries." // "We're just excited to be here.”“It’s a really fun atmosphere. It’s a shame that it’s rained but it’s really something quite unique. It’s completely different to any other opening ceremony which has happened before, and I think the French haven’t quite pulled it off yet, but they’re pulling it off."Some disgruntled spectators complained that they couldn't see anything from their viewing positions and left the opening ceremony early.Substantial rainfall took place on Friday morning and more rain was expected during the evening.Up to 3 billion people are expected to tune in to watch athletes sail 3 1/2 miles down the Seine.
- Yahoo News Canada
Canada wildfires 2024: Fire continues raging in town of Jasper, but key infrastructure OK, officials say
In an update late Thursday, Parks Canada says crews in the town of Jasper continue fighting flames that are jumping from building to building, but critical infrastructure has been protected so far.
- The Canadian Press
Heat wave forces Iran to shutter government offices and banks. Electricity consumption soars
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A heat wave blanketing Iran has forced authorities to cut operating hours at various facilities Saturday and order all government and commercial institutions to shutter the following day as hospitals receive over 200 people for heatstroke treatment.
- The State
Rare SC waterspout spins over Lake Murray. See the video
A rare South Carolina waterspout was recently seen and videoed over Lake Murray. Take a look. The National Weather Service says steer clear if you see one.
- Belleville News-Democrat
‘Lucky one to get close’: Marion police officer describes encounter with black bear
“Once it saw me, it knew it wasn’t going to go in my direction,” officer says.
- USA TODAY
Last week's CrowdStrike outage was bad. The sun has something worse planned.
In what some have dubbed an "internet apocalypse," activity originating on the sun's surface could cause a massive communications outage on Earth.
- PA Media: UK News
UN chief warns of harms from ‘crippling heat’ amid record temperatures
Antonio Guterres says the world is becoming ‘hotter and more dangerous for everyone’ as the planet experiences its three hottest days on record.