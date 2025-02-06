Video: Heavy burst of snow Thursday, some icing (2-5-25)
It will be a close call for southern Ontario with a stateside storm but most of the region is looking to dodge an icy mess spanning more than 1,500 kilometres south of the border this week. Instead, widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel come Thursday
An atmospheric river brought heavy rain, serious mountain snow and strong winds to California that flooded roads and rivers and triggered landslides – and more rain is on the way.
Bitter cold and heavy snow spreads across the Prairies this week, jeopardizing commute times where the more significant swath of snow falls
OKOTOKS, Alta. — An Alberta woman has been fined $15,000 after she pleaded guilty to illegally importing two serval cats into the province.
Vancouver Island continues to cope with fresh snow snarling traffic. Clean-up crews have been mobilized to get traffic moving again. But as Claire Palmer reports, officials are saying if you aren’t prepared to drive in the snow, don't.
Are we stuck in a never-ending pattern of cold air in Western Canada? Find out when this cold snap will end across the West
Some post-secondary schools in B.C. have moved to online learning Tuesday as snow continues to batter the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.Environment Canada has forecast Metro Vancouver will be hit with two to four centimetres of snow, which is expected to taper off in the afternoon. Meanwhile, parts of Vancouver Island, which began digging out from under the snow Monday, will get more snow today. East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo is forecasted to get five centimetres of
An atmospheric river is pounding Northern California with heavy rain and the threat of flooding before heading to Southern California. On Tuesday, the highest threat for flash flooding will be in the San Francisco Bay area, where some spots have already recorded more than 3 inches of rain. The Bay area is under a flood warning and flood advisory.
At atmospheric river continues to slam portions of California Tuesday, with multiple inches of rain expected until Wednesday morning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Using satellite trackers, scientists have discovered the whereabouts of young sea turtles during a key part of their lives.
Earthquakes rattled Greece’s volcanic island of Santorini every few minutes overnight and into Wednesday as authorities bolstered emergency plans in case the hundreds of temblors over the past few days are a harbinger of a larger quake to come. A coast guard vessel and a military landing craft were in the wider area in case an evacuation is required, Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias told an emergency meeting with security officials, scientists and the prime minister in Athens. “We are obliged to draw up scenarios for better and for worse,” Kikilias said during the meeting, which was televised live.
Thousands of people have fled the island of Santorini as hundreds of quakes continued to course through the famous Greek tourist destination.
Rain, snow impact conditions across Northern California | Updates at 11 p.m. on Feb. 4
Hunters were once the greatest human threat to the country’s only unique wolf species. “We were hoping the mother would return and resume care, but she never did,” Joe Madison, head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's red wolf recovery program, said during a recent visit to the site. For decades, conservationists have pushed for changes to U.S. 64, a busy two-lane highway to the popular Outer Banks that runs straight through the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge – one of just two places in the world where red wolves run free.
Rory Sykes, 32, and Elizabeth Morgan, 79, are the 19th and 20th victims to be identified
A fungal disease and wind turbines are impacting the provincial bat population, and experts say this could have human consequences.
In parts of California and New Jersey, populations are set to decline while insurance costs grow, leading to home-price declines, First Street found.
VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has released a list of 18 critical mineral and energy projects worth roughly $20 billion that it said it's working to accelerate in the face of ongoing tariff threats from the United States.
Top weather news for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025: A developing winter storm could bring a potentially crippling ice threat from the Midwest to the Northeast, and the West Coast remains on alert for flooding as a series of atmospheric river storms swamps the region.