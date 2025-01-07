Video: Heavy mountain snow, sometimes in valleys (1-6-25)
Tyler has more.
Weeks of rain will give way to an extended period of dry, calm weather across southern B.C.
Canada faces another temperature divide as Arctic air is pushed out of the Prairies and into Ontario by Tuesday. Consequently, a warm-up is in store for the Prairies and Northern Canada, putting some areas in line to sit 15-20 degrees above normal
A multi-day snow squall event has finally subsided in Ontario after consecutive days of hazardous travel and hefty accumulations for parts of the province
New evidence that low levels of atmospheric CO2 led to the longest ice age in Earth’s history.
A powerful weather bomb charging through parts of Atlantic Canada is bringing impactful, intense winds and heavy snow, leading to a growing number of power outages and difficult travel
The global fight against the climate crisis will soldier on without the leadership of the United States
More than 9,000 Newfoundland Power customers were left without power Sunday as high winds, rain and snow pounded the island. Special weather statements and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, as Environment Canada projects a mess of rain, wind and snow to hit the island, lasting into Monday morning.Gander weather office meteorologist Veronica Sullivan said that as of 6:30 a.m. NT, 10 mm of rain had been recorded at St. John's International Airport, with
It’s a good week to be a windmill in southern Ontario, with some locales seeing their gustiest week since December 2022
The Toronto Zoo ended 2024 by bidding farewell to two geriatric, long-term residents, a 25-year-old spotted hyena and an 11-year-old American moose — the last in a series of animal deaths at the zoo last year. The hyena, Moja, became lethargic and weak on Christmas Day, the zoo said in a social media post on Saturday. After his health rapidly declined, "it was determined that euthanasia was warranted given poor prognosis for recovery," the zoo said. Moja was on the upper end of spotted hyena lif
More than a thousand flights were cancelled Sunday as a major winter storm spread from Kansas to New Jersey
An avalanche hit Little Cottonwood Canyon just outside of Salt Lake City over the weekend, coating the slope and neighboring roadway with several inches of snow.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice comes into effect from 17:00 GMT on Monday.
LONDON (AP) — Heavy snow and freezing rain brought widespread disruption across Europe on Sunday, particularly in the U.K. and Germany, with several major airports forced to suspend flights.
A 22-year-old Spanish tourist has died after being attacked by an elephant she was bathing in Thailand. Student Blanca Ojanguren Garcia had been visiting the island of Yao Yai in southwestern Thailand with her boyfriend when the attack took place, according to local media reports. The couple had been bathing one of the elephants when Ms Garcia passed in front of it and it gored her with its tusk, a worker at the Koh Yao Elephant Care centre told EFE.
A deadly winter storm that swept across much of the nation at the end of last week is now impacting the mid-Atlantic, where cities like Washington, Baltimore and Richmond, Virginia, brace for dangerous impacts from heavy snow and ice. Track the storm's progress and forecast:
Join Emily Pike as she explains the latest forecast heading into the next work week.
The bowhead whale (Balaena mysticetus) is found in the icy waters of the Arctic. These are the longest-living mammals; some bowhead whales live for over 200 years. That's older than many countries' independence!
Freezing rain and ice pellets are a dangerous and disruptive winter weather hazard
BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a mountainous region in western China near Nepal on Tuesday morning, killing at least 32 people.
LONDON (AP) — Dozens of people were rescued Monday from flooded homes and stranded cars as a soggy and cold spell continued to disrupt life across parts of the U.K. and more wintry weather was expected.