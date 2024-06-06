Video: Heavy rain, lightning expected later Thursday (6-5-24)
Tyler has more.
Thunderstorms will make their way through parts of northern and southern Ontario Wednesday overnight, so expect heavy downpours, locally strong wind gusts and lightning
Heat, humidity, cold front, and even wind shear - all severe weather ingredients will be present Wednesday. Watch for strong storms to track eastward across Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
A fisherman in Missouri caught what he thought was an odd fish that refused to die, even when left on the pavement for several hours.
The Cabo San Lucas anglers were fishing for marlin when they spotted a deep-sea oarfish at the surface, being circled by sharks.
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the tracking and timing of severe storms in Ontario on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the windy and wet weather today.
Heads-up, Ontario: Increasing heat will be the catalyst for a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a chance that some areas could see cells reach severe criteria
A company has missed its deadline to remove thousands of tons of illegally dumped waste from a farm near Cultus Lake in B.C.'s Columbia Valley.The waste on a property on Iverson Road near the lake, about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver, was originally dropped off at the site over the course of several months in 2022 without provincial approval, violating B.C.'s Environmental Management Act.The waste — which contains large amounts of plastics, wood and other foreign materials that made it unsuit
"We've seen people hurt by it," says Paul Hotte of Hotte Marine in Windsor-Essex, Ont.He's referring to a hidden pile of rocks in Lake St. Clair near the shoreline in the Tecumseh area of Russell Woods.Hotte and other residents are concerned they present a hazard to boaters and people on watercraft — adding they've been dealing with it for decades."People have been hitting them and never, ever did anybody do anything but mark them as a real hazard."The hazard markers are floating buoys that have
In the cabin of his fishing boat near Saint Andrews, Greg Beckerton points to a radar screen to show the spots where he has lost traps and other fishing gear.After more than three decades on the water, he knows how easy it is to lose gear, and how important it is to remove what is known as "ghost gear" from the Bay of Fundy.Beckerton is a member of the Fundy North Fishermen's Association and has volunteered to help on many of the 137 ghost gear retrieval operations in the past year."I'm quite am
Rainfall totals continue to add up across the Prairies, as an unsettled pattern takes hold for this first week of June. The risk of thunderstorms persists into Tuesday, as well
CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — A young black bear took a dive from a tree Tuesday, landing in a giant tarp held aloft by a group of wildlife, public safety and rescue officials who tranquilized it after it roamed into a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood.
Large fires broke out in northern Israel overnight, Israeli police said early Tuesday, attributing the blazes to rocket fire from southern Lebanon.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — It's fledgling season, a time when animal rescue experts say they are inundated with calls about goofy-looking birds stumbling around on the ground.
The storm focus shifts to eastern Ontario and Quebec on Thursday, but southwestern Ontario isn't home-free yet. Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the timing and risk details.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A black bear who had ventured into a Salt Lake City neighborhood from the nearby mountains took a 20-foot tumble from a tree Wednesday morning after it was tranquilized by wildlife officials, who were unable to provide it a soft landing.
These adorable little fellows are among the nine Mexican wolf pups born at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo in April. Seven of the cute critters - who will grow up to be rather more fearsome - were successfully placed into wild dens in New Mexico in May as part of the Mexican Wolf Recovery Programme aimed at bolstering the subspecies' population in the southwestern United States and Mexico. At just 10 days old, the pups - six males and one female - were carefully transported to New Mexico. During their journey, two animal care specialists and a veterinary technician from Brookfield Zoo ensured the pups were well-fed and kept warm. Upon arrival in New Mexico, members of the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team covered the pups with the scent of similarly aged wild pups to integrate them seamlessly into their new dens. Each pup was swabbed for DNA and given a studbook number before being placed back in the den. Biologists monitored the radio-collared mothers to ensure they accepted the zoo-born pups. This fostering process, which improves the genetic diversity of the wild population, marked a milestone this year with the 100th pup placed in the wild since fostering began in 2014. Two additional female pups from the same litter remain at Brookfield Zoo. The Mexican wolf, the rarest and most genetically distinct subspecies of grey wolf in North America, once numbered around 4,000 across central and northern Mexico and the southwestern U.S.
When extreme heat arrives, people can seek safety in air-conditioned buildings. Are wild animals doomed?
