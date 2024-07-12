Video: Hot, muggy Friday; Storm threat Saturday
Mike Wankum has a look at the forecast for Boston, Massachusetts and New England.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 rumbled an area of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system located a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coast.
Severe thunderstorm chances will build across the Prairies again on Friday and into the weekend, as a hot and muggy air mass continues to push humidex values well into the 30s and even 40s for some.
City officials said on Thursday that monitoring devices along the Bearspaw south feeder main have detected another new wire snap in the pipe since easing restrictions, which makes it three wires in total that have snapped. However, Francois Bouchart, director of capital priorities and investment with the City of Calgary's infrastructure services department, says this doesn't mean the water main will have another catastrophic failure like it did over a month ago."Earlier this week, we detected tw
At least three earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
Qafzeh needed surgery, but the zoo said it was important to reintroduce him to the group to maintain social bonds.
Hot temperatures and a muggy air mass in Alberta will fuel a risk for thunderstorms on Wednesday, potentially severe in some locales.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's emergency management minister says the province is proactively working to secure extra firefighters to deal with what she called the "potential for a drastically accelerated wildfire situation."
The ridge bringing in record breaking heat to B.C. & Alberta will now be bringing in the risk of severe storms. the northern edge of the ridge, also known as the ring of fire will initiate thunderstorms for much of The Prairies. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Remnant moisture from Beryl continues to move eastward, bringing the risk of localized flooding from heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms across southern Ontario and Quebec
A sizzling heat wave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places. From Italy to Romania, authorities warned people to be cautious, drive carefully if going on holiday, drink plenty of water and avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day. (AP video shot by: Paulo Lucariello, Paolo Santalucia and Ivana Bzganovic)
When Tim Burrows bought his first electric vehicle in 2013, he and his wife took a trip down east and around the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island. It was pretty novel for the time. Less than 3,000 of the 1.78 million vehicles purchased that year were electric while the fear of being stranded nowhere near a charger was so stress inducing that even the most committed environmentalists thought twice about taking the leap. Chargers were few and far between. The range on a fully charged battery was
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for Republican officials pressed Montana's Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a landmark climate ruling that said the state was violating residents' constitutional right to a clean environment by allowing oil, gas and coal projects without regard for global warming.
A number of whales initially survived but the decision was taken to euthanise them after rescue efforts failed.
Here’s where the hottest ocean temperatures in Florida were this week and what water temperature is considered unsafe for swimmers.
Most species of the rarely seen anglerfish live up to a mile beneath the ocean, where the females lure prey with a head-dangling hook appendage and permanently fuse with male suitors. It doesn't get much stranger than that.
With a heat wave in much of Western Canada stretching into its third day, Calgarians, people and animals alike, are finding ways to cool off. Nearly all of Alberta remains under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada. The weather agency predicts the hottest temperatures are expected on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 35 C. Overnight, temperatures are expected to stay through the high teens and early 20s. On Tuesday, CBC News spoke to several families who chose to pause their Calgary S
Remnant moisture from Beryl continues to move eastward and will hit the East Coast with heavier rain on Thursday, raising the threat for flooding in some locales.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details.
Can you trust the weather forecast in Myrtle Beach? Here’s how accurate they are and why they matter as a more severe 2024 hurricane season approaches.