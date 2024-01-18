Video from Iran village shows Pakistan strike aftermath

STORY: Reuters was able to confirm the location as a village near Saravan from the position and shape of the buildings seen in the video which matched a television report from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting showing aftermath from the strikes. The metal units and design on the door seen in the videos also matched other clips uploaded to social media showing the same scene.

Pakistan said maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage and urged "dialog and cooperation" in resolving issues between the two "brotherly countries."

Pakistan's strikes came two days after Iranian missiles and drones targeted what its state media said were two bases of militant group Jaish al Adl.