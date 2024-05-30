Video: Light rain for parts of NH before entering a sunny, dry stretch
El Niño was the key to our winter (or lack thereof) during the past year, but the global pattern is in a state of upheaval once again. Here's what that means for Canada's 2024 summer.
A trip to the beach ended with a hefty fine for a family from Fresno, California, and it serves as an important reminder to respect wildlife regulations.
Mexico's record heat and extreme drought are having a severe effect across the country. Andrew Chang explains what makes the region so vulnerable to back-to-back heat waves, and why experts are paying close attention to the health of howler monkeys.
The volcano north of Grindavik, Iceland, began after a series of earthquakes hit the town. An evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa was triggered by the event. Lava has been spewing around 50 meters into the sky from a 1km long fissure.
A couple say they were "fascinated" to find an "extremely big" crab on a north Wales beach.
Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Folks in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan will need to keep a close eye on the skies as thunderstorms will be possible once again, with the latter facing a chance of some cells reaching severe criteria
Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan
Don't put the umbrella away, yet, if you live on the Prairies. Thursday will bring another chance of thunderstorms for southern areas, with much-needed rain heading to northern sections where it is needed most
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the risk of isolated severe thunderstorms this week.
Over the rumbling engine of a harvester, a high-pitched hiss emerges: hydrogen peroxide misting into the air. That mist is lit by the ethereal sky blue glow of ultraviolet lights, housed in giant panels that form a tunnel.It all looks like it belongs in a biohazard facility.But it's a new technological solution being tested at Vineland Estates Winery in Ontario's Niagara Region to deal with one of winemaking's oldest foes: powdery mildew."Powdery mildew can be disastrous. We can lose entire crop
The Indian capital's power demand also soars to an all-time high as residents try to cope with the heat.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's BYD launched on Tuesday the latest version of a plug-in hybrid technology that improves fuel and cost savings, intensifying competition with the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen that still sell mainly gasoline cars. BYD's chairman Wang Chuanfu unveiled the fifth generation of the hybrid technology that achieves a record low fuel consumption of 2.9 litres per 100 km (62.1 miles) on depleted batteries at an event in Shaanxi province's capital Xian. With a fully charged battery and a full gasoline tank, the technology can ensure a driving range of 2,100 kilometers, Wang said in the city where the company's first automaking factory was located.
A zoo in San Diego, California, released footage of a newborn pudu fawn named Petal on May 28, as she “tucks” next to a tree.San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance reps told Storyful that Petal is very adept at “tucking,” a natural behavior that helps pudus – the world’s smallest deer – hide from predators.“She might be hard to spot, but she’s worth searching for,” the zoo wrote on X.Petal was born to mom Posey on April 30 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and they said she exhibits playful behaviors as she grows each day.Pudus are native to South American rainforests. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via Storyful
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. The Weather Network is predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer. The weather broadcaster's annual summer forecast released Wednesday indicates Canada will be blanketed in heat over the next three months as the country sees fewer rainy days and several regions experience humid conditions. "We'd be very surprised, very surprised, if this didn't turn out overall as a warm summer," Chris Scott, the Weather Network's chief meteorologist, said
The only known E. woodii plant found is male and, although it has been cloned, it cannot naturally reproduce.
Warnings remain in place for Tuesday for a swathe of the US after deadly tornadoes and thunderstorms.
TISDALE – Mayor of Tisdale, Al Jellicoe confirmed that CAO, Brad Hvidston submitted his resignation and his last day was May 24. Hvidston spent 16 years in Tisdale and is now planning on starting a new position of city manager with the City of Yorkton. Hvidston starts at the City of Yorkton on June 24. Hvidston told SaskToday that, before Tisdale, he spent eight years in Spiritwood as the administrator and one year in Dodsland with the Village and the RM of Winslow. Jellicoe said, “The Town has
Two weather and climate scientists explain what these two vital industries consider extreme, and how the impacts of any given extreme can vary greatly between sectors.
Florida Power and Light is stepping it up when it comes to EV safety. They even have a new resource for EV drivers.