Video: Light snow ahead

Storyful

Ontario residents cleaned up over four feet of snow between Saturday, November 30, and Monday, December 2, after an intense winter storm hit the region.Footage captured and posted to TikTok by Amelia Mc Gowan-Hayes shows residents freeing and moving vehicles trapped under several feet of snow in Ontario, Canada, over the weekend.“Highway 11 closed and I’ve got four feet of snow. Be careful what you wish for,” she wrote on TikTok.According to a local news report, the massive snowfall was a result of lake-effect snow blowing off the Great Lakes, resulting in over 30,000 power outages throughout the region.Additional snowfall between seven to 12 inches was forecast into Wednesday, according to ECCC Weather Ontario. Credit: Amelia Mc Gowan-Hayes via Storyful