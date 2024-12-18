Video: Light snow, rain ahead
Meteorologist Matt Hoenig has the latest forecast of light snow and rain moving through overnight.
The week started off on a mild note in southern Ontario, but wintry weather will return to the region by Wednesday––with another shot of snow and much colder temperatures for beyond, too
A devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday struck off the coast of Vanuatu's main island, Efate, severely damaging Port Vila and crushing the ground floor of a building containing US and French embassies. Casualties and extensive destruction were reported, including visible bodies in the streets, as per the US Geological Survey and eyewitness accounts. A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Tuesday, severely damaging buildings in the capital Port Vila including one hou
Drivers beware: A swath of heavy snow will likely have widespread impacts across the Prairies this week, with 10-20+ cm expected to fall
Large portions of Alberta are under a series of weather warnings as winter descends over the province. A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada at 4 a.m. MT Wednesday said Edmonton and central and southern Alberta can expect as much as 15 centimetres of snow this morning. Snow is expected to taper off this evening. An extreme cold warning is in effect for all of northern Alberta with wind chill values nearing –40 C to continue this morning. Temperatures will moderate later today.Temperatu
Snow will continue to pick up in intensity across the Prairies through Wednesday, threatening as much as 20 cm across some of the harder-hit areas. Driving conditions will be dicey
With the holidays fast approaching, we have released our first look at who in Canada is likely to see a white Christmas, and who will most likely be as green as the trees that are decorated with furnishings
On Monday morning, residents of the Cardinal Creek subdivision in east Ottawa were surprised to see an evergreen tree stump in a nearby park. This is the scene on Tuesday afternoon. (Nathan Fung/CBC)The City of Ottawa is investigating what it calls an unauthorized removal of an evergreen tree from a city park in Orléans in the week before Christmas.The tree in Cardinal Creek Community Park near the bend on Trim Road was seemingly cut down and stolen overnight. All that remained on Monday morning
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A magnitude 7.3 earthquake that struck off Vanuatu killed at least 14 people, injured hundreds more and caused widespread damage across the South Pacific island nation, officials said early Wednesday.
Heavy snow across the Prairies is on tap for the mid-week, also bringing the first round of accumulating snow to Calgary for December
What makes the powerful storms on the West Coast stand out isn’t just their impacts—it’s the science behind why they’ve been so impactful.
At least two people have died in the severe windstorm that hit B.C.'s South Coast this weekend. Sea to Sky RCMP are asking the province for additional resources after one of two residents was killed in a mudslide that washed away their home near Lions Bay, B.C. The search for the home's other occupant continues. Pinki Wong has the latest.
After a stormy weekend of rain and dangerous winds in British Columbia, the unsettled pattern will continue on Tuesday as another round of heavy rains reaches the coast
The extent of damage remains unclear, but there are unconfirmed reports of at least one death.
VANCOUVER — Another storm is rolling off the Pacific, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to British Columbia's coast and a blanket of snow to the Interior.
Witnesses in Vanuatu recounted the moment a violent magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the South Pacific island nation on Tuesday. The earthquake hit at a depth of 57 kilometers (35 miles) and was centered 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Port Vila, the largest city in Vanuatu, a group of 80 islands home to about 330,000 people.
Southern Ontario welcomes back wintry weather on Wednesday and beyond. Parts of the region could see 5-10+ cm of snow this week, falling in two parts, followed by the coldest air of the season so far
Tripple threat of weather - heavy rain, snow and icy conditions for British Columbia. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The cons outweigh the pros for an abnormally strong jet stream heading to the Pacific coast as holiday travel starts to pick up
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Vanuatu's capital was without water on Wednesday, a day after reservoirs were destroyed by a violent magnitude 7.3 earthquake that wrought havoc on the South Pacific island nation, with the number of people killed and injured expected to rise.
A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Vanuatu on Tuesday, sparking a network outage, crushing vehicles and damaging multiple buildings, with reports of 14 people killed.