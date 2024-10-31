Video: Mark Cuban, Dana White verbally spar over Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump ahead of election

With Election Day less than one week away, all eyes and ears are on the political discourse happening in the U.S.

One debate that took place Wednesday night in front of a national television audience was between UFC CEO Dana White and prominent businessman and television personality Mark Cuban.

The two men appeared on a News Nation town hall hosted by Chris Cuomo in front of a live studio audience. While guests Bill O'Reilly and Stephen A. Smith were featured in studio, White and Cuban joined the discussion via video call.

A staunch supporter of former U.S. president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump, White called into question the record of current vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, and criticized the exit of President Joe Biden from the race.

Cuban rebutted White's praise of Trump, mentioning the economy under his administration, the implementation of tariffs, and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the exchange between Cuban and White in the video above.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Video: Mark Cuban, Dana White verbally spar over Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump ahead of election