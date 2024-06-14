Video: Mass. storm threat continues until sunset

CBC

If water usage in Calgary continues at its current rate, the city could be forced to bring in mandatory indoor water restrictions, the mayor said Friday, calling the situation "urgent and catastrophic."Jyoti Gondek delivered that message Friday morning during an update on the latest water main break developments as part of a plea for better conservation efforts from residents."We don't know what that looks like, I really don't want to get to that stage," Gondek said. "But if we can't do our part