Video: Milder air returns this week (02-19-24)
Tyler has the latest on a couple warmups on the way.
Tyler has the latest on a couple warmups on the way.
NurPhoto/Getty ImagesThe Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine last year by flying a military Mi-8 helicopter across the shared border has been found dead in Spain—months after the government he abandoned swore it would seek revenge. Maksim Kuzminov briefly captured the world’s attention last summer when it initially seemed as if his chopper had simply disappeared, only for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate to reveal that it had secretly been plotting his defection f
A Kansas fisherman who had his state-record white crappie voided and “didn’t understand why,” now knows the reason. X-rays don't lie.
Prince William made a revelation about his wife Kate Middleton whilst attending the BAFTAs on Sunday. See what he said here…
Jason Kelce said that his brother, Travis, was "out of line" after seeing his viral interaction during the Super Bowl with coach Andy Reid.
Madonna fell off her chair during a performance at her Celebration tour after a dancer slipped out of her grip.
‘Boycott NYC’ was trending on X, with more than 13,000 posts mentioning the term
And feasting on croissants in Paris.
Barbara Res said the former president "thinks he's gonna get away it."
‘If this isn’t how you commute to the Eras Tour, then I don’t want it,’ woman captions viral TikTok
Republican and Democratic senators who have worked for years with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are fuming over his decision to oppose a $95 billion defense and foreign aid package. Architects of the bill saw Graham’s support as crucial to mustering a majority of Republican senators to vote for it and apply as much pressure as…
President Biden’s reelection campaign hammered former President Trump on Monday for coming in last among presidents in a new survey. Trump, Biden’s likely rival in November, found himself at the very bottom of the list, while Biden was ranked the 14th-best president in the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey, which was conducted from Nov. 15…
UPDATE, 8:30 PM: After a very brief turn in Charles Manson’s old prison, Danny Masterson has another new home behind bars. Serving out the opening months of a 30-year sentence, the convicted rapist has been moved to the cushier digs of California’s Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. Unlike the harsher conditions and even harsher residents …
"It's already very dated and, frankly, tacky and cheap-looking."
Why in the world do voters with a deep sense of faith keep showing support for Donald Trump, a man with a growing list of public sins?
The Duke of Sussex spoke of his future travel plans as he gave an interview to Good Morning America during his and Meghan Markle's three-day Canada trip
Sources say there is ‘no way back’ for Prince Harry
The actor, who lives with Parkinson's disease, got up from his wheelchair to present best film award.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) responded to former President Trump’s recent comments on NATO, saying that he supports the former president’s calls to get members of the alliance to contribute what would be considered their fair share. In recent days, Trump has doubled down on comments in which he claimed to have told a foreign leader…
The "Last Week Tonight" host can't believe his offer to Thomas is legal: "It really feels like it shouldn't be."
Sweeney sported one of this season's hottest hues: red.